Sodus Central’s Tuck Everlasting Wins Big
The talented cast and crew of Sodus Central’s Spring musical received honors galore for their production of Tuck Everlasting.
This production, directed by Gloria Mayou and Brenda Wren, was recognized by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League Stars of Tomorrow Program as winners of the Bob Sagan Outstanding Musical Production Award in Division B. The cast also received honors for Outstanding Dance Ensemble, Outstanding Acting Ensemble, and the Adjudicator’s Tip of the Hat Award for the Featured Dancers.
Two leading actors also received Outstanding recognitions for theirperformances – Danny Mares, in the lead role as Jesse Tuck, and Brianna Houser, as the adventurous Winnie Foster. Their big wins qualified them to compete in the Jimmy Awards competition – a scholarship opportunity and trip to New York City. Keith Allen received the Adjudicator’s Tip of theHat award for his portrayal of Angus Tuck and also for his exceptional choreography.
The honors didn’t end there. On May 28th, the Sodus students participated in the Wayne County Elenbe Awards sponsored by the Lyons National Bank. Sodus came home with awards in the following categories: Best Musical Production, Outstanding Dance Ensemble, and Outstanding Support Crew. Once again, Danny Mares, as Jesse Tuck, was presented the Elenbe for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. Keith Allen was presented the Elenbe for Runnerup Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as Angus Tuck, and Harrison VanDeWalle received the Elenbe award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for his characterization of The Man in the Yellow Suit.
