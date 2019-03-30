Sodus Chamber selects Citizens of the Year

The Sodus Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bill and Shari Kallusch have been selected as Citizens of the Year for 2018. They have been part of the Sodus community and have donated endless hours of volunteer work. Bill became a volunteer fireman in Sodus Point in 1976 and has served as Chief and Deputy Chief and remains an active member. He became interested in emergency services and became a certified EMT and continues to teach classes.

Shari became a volunteer driver for the Sodus Point ambulance and along with Bill, were part of the founding members of Silver Waters Community Ambulance Service. They have secured a paid medic for one shift, seven days a week, to help handle the 280 calls received annually.

Shari is also the treasurer for the Alton Fire Dept, and Bill is the Director of Operations for Silver Waters Ambulance, Deputy Mayor of Sodus Point and is involved with Sodus Community Center. They also hold down full-time jobs with Shari at Lyons National Bank and Bill as Transportation Director for Wayne ARC.

The Sodus Chamber has also selected Reliant Federal Credit Union as the Milestone recipient. As Reliant enters its 50th year, with what started at Sodus High School and was known as WCTA (Wayne County Teacher’s Association), it has now grown to nine branches in Wayne and Monroe Counties and serves over 39,000 shareholders. Reliant is always there to help with community projects of all kinds. They donated money for the Sodus Town Mural as well as letting the Sodus Chamber, and other organizations set up in their lobby.

A banquet to honor the Sodus Chamber’s Citizen of the Year and the Rotary Agribusiness winner will be held on April 12th at The Heights Restaurant, (7030 Bayview Dr., Sodus Point) and the public is invited to attend.

Social hour starts at 6:00 pm with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar with dinner to follow. This year’s menu features Prime Rib, Chicken French, Baked Ziti, Roasted Red and Sweet Potatoes, seasonal vegetables, salad, with white chocolate raspberry cake for dessert for $35.00 per person. Advanced sale tickets only are $35.00 per person and will be available at the Fox Law Office (315-483-6733), or by mailing a check to the Sodus Chamber at PO Box 187, Sodus; or by contacting Mary Jane Mumby at 315-483-4067. Deadline for tickets is April 6, 2018. Dinner tickets will be on sale at Reliant (Sodus Branch) lobby on March 29th, noon to 3:00 pm and again at St John’s Spring Bazaar on April 6th.

The Sodus Chamber of Commerce will again be conducting the annual raffle to benefit the scholarship fund that has raised over $21,000 since 2003. The winners for the raffle prizes will be drawn at the annual Citizen of the Year Award Banquet. Individuals or businesses may donate items for the raffle with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Items may be dropped off at Destination Travel on Main St. during normal business hours. To arrange for pickup of the item(s), please contact the Chamber at 315-576-3818. You may purchase raffle tickets at Fox Law Office along with your dinner tickets. If you prefer to support the scholarship fund with a donation, you may write a check payable to Sodus Chamber of Commerce and send it to PO Box 187 Sodus, NY 14551-9510.