Sodus Chamber’s Harvest Fest September 28-29

Come dance with the pumpkins! This year’s Sodus Chamber’s Harvest Fest has been expanded to Friday night, September 28 starting at 6:00 pm in the Sodus Village Park (Main St). While the big pumpkins are being unloaded and settled for the night, there will be a Party In The Park compliments of the Village of Sodus. The band “All In” will be playing, and you can grab a bite to eat while you dance with the pumpkins. Kids (of all ages including adults) can bring their color or carved produce – apples to zucchini, we don’t care, for displaying and then they will be put to bed with the big pumpkins to await judging the next day. If you can’t bring your creations Friday night just have them at the chamber tent no later than 11:00 am on Saturday and judging will be done by 1:00 pm (please pick them up by 3:00). First and second places will be awarded prizes in each age group.

The start of the 11th annual Harvest Fest held on September 29th is 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, rain or shine, on Main Street in the Village of Sodus (Route 88 and 104). Over 75 vendors have already signed up, with many favorites returning such as Maxwell’s Honey Bees, Katie Acres alpaca crafts, Financial Services, Reliant Credit Union, Flowers and Things and Shannon’s Awesome Totes to name just a few. Many new vendors are also coming with new and interesting items and services. Various returning food vendors like the Pall Bearers with pulled pork, Dandy Sandy frozen treats, Church of God with turkey legs, St John saucijzens, and El Rincon with Mexican dishes, along with hot dogs, ice cream, cotton candy just to name a few. Of course, farm markets with everything from pumpkins to mums, to corn. And loads of unique craft items, handmade bags, jewelry, Tupperware, and skin care products to name a few.

The Show and Shine Car Show will display vehicles that range from new to very old, from cars to trucks to motorcycles. There will be a free hay rides around the village with stops at the Methodist Church to make free scarecrows and a stop at the Sodus Library for kid’s activities. Pumpkins will be dropped from an 86foot lift every half hour starting at noon. Pumpkin judging will be started at 2:30, so come and watch the 200, or 300, or 400 pound or more be put on the scales. We’re waiting to see if Mother Nature will give us another 800-pound beauty.

For more information contact the chamber at chamber14551@yahoo.com or call 315-576-3818.