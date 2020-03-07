Sodus Democrats host petition party

The Town of Sodus Democrats hosted one of a series of petition-signing events on the evening of Sunday, March 1st, at the Steger Haus Restaurant in Sodus. Petitions, Pints, & Politics, a relaxed and informal gathering of local Democrats was well-attended and surpassed expectations.

Relevant petitions were reviewed with each person individually, depending on their voting district. People enjoyed robust beverages and political discussions, all while considering the merits of the petitions and discussing common political concerns. The major focus of the petition party was to support the campaign of Scott Comegys, NYS Assembly Candidate for the 130th District, who was on-hand at the event to meet and mingle with his hopeful constituents.

Additionally, petitions for Democratic candidates for the 24th Congressional District (Dana Balter, Francis Conole, Roger Misso), judicial candidates, state representatives, and local Democratic Committee members were also circulating, as well as a local petition against the proposed sewage treatment facility in Rose.

The Town of Sodus Democrats also took time during this event to honor the change of Chairpersonship for their organization. Mary Ellen Fava has recently stepped down from the position and was present to eagerly welcome Ellen Zuroski as the new Chair of the Sodus Democratic Committee.

By Casey Carpenter