Sodus Farmer’s Market opens June 14

The Sodus Farmers’ Market (SFM), running for its 15th year, opens June 14thand continues every Wednesday through October 11th for 2023. The Market hours are 2:30 through 6 PM. Shoppers can expect the wonderful locally grown/produced fruits, vegetables, baked goods, hot foods, and craft products from our region.

Every week the “Specials” booths in the center of the Vendor circle will fea-ture community resources. The “Specials” coming weekly include Wayne County Rural Health with community health resources; SNAP Ed New York, with nutritional information and recipes; and a Kids’ Tent with various activities. For June, the additional Special booths and activities are:

6/14: Opening day patriotic craft with Lena Johnson and Reliant Credit Union presenting a patriotic craft activity.

6/21: KnC Worm Farm – “What is a worm farm?”; Hogan’s Food Truck offerings.

6/28: Sodus Garden Club with a create a Fairy Gardens activity. One of the draws of the SFM is its “Second Best Shop” located in the church basement with an array of collectibles, children’s toys, and antiques. The shop is open every week during market hours.

Opening day is also Flag Day. After the opening bell is rung by market manager Sandy Hall, the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited, and the Sodus Village Mayor Dave Englert will make season opening remarks. Walt, the Balloon man will be creating a red, white, and blue balloon arch-way at the market for this day too!

The Sodus Farmers’ Market provides an avenue for the community to shop and buy locally grown, nutritious food and to connect with the farmers who grow our food. The market operates out of the parking lot of the United Third Methodist Church on Belden Ave. Sodus, NY.

There are several parking options in the immediate vicinity. The 2023 market team members are: Sandy Hall, market manager, Sandra Hamilton, Sue and Daryl Minier, Gloria Mayou, Lorri Brandt and Lynn Polochock. In addition, a Community Advisory Team guides the Market team with its suggestions and insights. Another generous group of volunteers, “Friends of the Market,” help set up and break down the market and offer helping hands to those in need. More “Friends” are always welcome. Please contact Sandi Hamilton at 315-483-6403 if you would like to volunteer. For other market questions, please contact Sandy Hall, 315-879-7420.

More information is available every week at https://www.facebook.com/SodusFarmersMarket/