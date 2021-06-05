Sodus Farmer’s Market opens June 16

The Sodus Farmers’ Market’s bell will ring open its 12th season on Wednesday June 16th and run on Wednesdays through October 13th with hours from 2:30 to 6 PM.

The SF Market provides an avenue for the community to shop and buy locally grown, nutritious food and to connect with the farmers who grow our food. This season offers over 17 weekly vendors who sell produce, baked goods, honey products, maple syrup products, cut flowers, dog treats, Watkins products, garden fertilizer, and more. There will be hot foods for take out.

One of the unique features of this farmers’ market is the weekly “Specials”, activities which are stationed in the center of the circle of vendors. Every week will feature “Friends and Floats” (yummy), Cornell Cooperative Exten-sions “Eat Smart,” and Wayne Rural Health.

Additionally, the June weekly specials are: June 16th - Mr. Wally the Balloon Guy, Fidelis Care, Wayne County Humane Society, SPCC WIC – FMNP coupons for WIC participants, Town of Sodus Historical Society with the Wayne County Bicentennial Float.

On June 23 the “Specials” will include United Health Care, and the Sodus Garden Club and on June 30th will feature Wayne County Rehab & Nursing Home and Wayne Cap Head Start. All “Special activities” include hands on information, and many feature activ-ities for kids.

As the public moves out of COVID 19 restrictions, the Sodus Farmers’ Market follows NY Farmers Market Federation and NY Forward Guidelines: social distancing will be in place for vendors and shoppers, masks for the unvaccinated are required, hand sanitizer stations are in place, and areas are sanitized frequently for the 2021 season.

The SF Market operates out of the parking lot of the United Third Methodist Church on Belden Ave. Sodus, NY. The 2021 market team members are: Sandy Hall, market manag-er, Sandra Hamilton, Sue and Daryl Minier and Gloria Mayou. Another generous group of volunteers, “Friends of the Market,” who help set–up and break down the Market and offer helping hands to those in need. More “Friends” are always welcome. Please contact Sandi Hamilton at 315-483-6403 if you would like to volunteer. For other market questions, please contact Sandy Hall, 315-483-8029. More information is available at facebook.com/SodusFarmersMarket/