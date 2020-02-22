Sodus Farmer’s Market seeking vendors for 2020

Sodus Farmers’ Market (58 West Main Street, Sodus, NY – parking lot of the Sodus United Third Methodist Church) is planning now for the upcoming season. The Market will open on Wednesday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. and remain open until 6:00 p.m. – running every Wednesday for 18 weeks.

At this time the team is predicting openings for 7 new vendors. If interested, or for more information, send message to Sodus Farmers’ Market Facebook page, email shall3@rochester.rr.com, or call the Market Manager at 315-879-7420 (leave message).