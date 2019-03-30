Sodus Farmer’s Market welcomes new member, ready for season

The Sodus Farmers’ Market has gained a new member. The Team is delighted to have Sue Minier join their team.

Having an interest in Health issues, (Sue is a registered nurse and was the school nurse at the Sodus Primary School until her recent retirement) Sue has agreed to take on contacting and scheduling the Health and Wellness programs at the market.

The market team has been meeting to plan for the 2019 season which opens June 12th.

A variety of vendors have already shown an interest in bringing their products to the market for this upcoming season. Always looking for ways to improve, the new configuration introduced last season, with vendors placed all around the perimeter of the market, will be continued with a few “tweaks” .

Any new vendors should contact Sandra Hall at shall3@rochester.rr.com. Check out the market Facebook page for updates. https://www.facebook.com/pg/SodusFarmersMarket