Sodus Farmer’s Market welcomes new member, ready for season
The Sodus Farmers’ Market has gained a new member. The Team is delighted to have Sue Minier join their team.
Having an interest in Health issues, (Sue is a registered nurse and was the school nurse at the Sodus Primary School until her recent retirement) Sue has agreed to take on contacting and scheduling the Health and Wellness programs at the market.
The market team has been meeting to plan for the 2019 season which opens June 12th.
A variety of vendors have already shown an interest in bringing their products to the market for this upcoming season. Always looking for ways to improve, the new configuration introduced last season, with vendors placed all around the perimeter of the market, will be continued with a few “tweaks” .
Any new vendors should contact Sandra Hall at shall3@rochester.rr.com. Check out the market Facebook page for updates. https://www.facebook.com/pg/SodusFarmersMarket
Sodus Chamber selects Citizens of the Year
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bill and Shari Kallusch have been selected as Citizens of the Year
Gananda's Jayden Castrechini signs Letter of Intent to Alfred
Gananda's Jayden Castrechini signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alfred University for 2019-2020 on Friday, March
Hospers, Gerrit H. III
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on (Thursday) March 28, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by his parents: Gerrit and Anne (Ameele)...
Elvin, Ann K.
SHORTSVILLE: Died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends are invited to call from...
Alderman, Robert A.
PENN YAN: Robert A. Alderman, age 95, of Penn Yan, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in...