Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society

Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society in a ceremony held at the School on January 16, 2019.

Members were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

The students that were inducted were: 7th graders: Sydney Creason, Cheyenne Daniels, Danya Diaz, Henry Englert, Grace Harland, Maygen Harty, Alana Ikeler, Mallory Johnson, Gabrielle Karasinski, Nuria (Sophie) Tapia Castillo, and Simeon Van Duyne 8th grader Shaylyn VanVleck and 9th Grader Carlie Mayo.

National Junior honor Society members are chosen for and then expected to continue their exemplary contribution to the school and community.

The Sodus Jr. /Sr. High Schoolchapter has been active for over 10 years. Each year the chapter sponsors a service project for the school and community which in the last few years have included sponsoring some families in need, donating to the Golisano Children’s hospital, and having clothing drives in the past for the Open Door Mission of Rochester.

The National Junior Honor Societyranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for Junior High school students. There are chapters in more than 7,500 middle schools and, since 1929; millions of students have been selected for membership. NJHS is a program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, www.massp.org.