February 18th 2023, Saturday
Sodus Lions and Sodus Library to offer medical equipment borrowing

by WayneTimes.com
February 18, 2023

The Sodus Pride Lions Club and the Sodus Lions Club have collaborated with the Sodus Community Library to open a Medical Equipment Closet. The Lions Clubs have identified a need in the community to have durable medical equipment available for Town of Sodus residents to borrow.

The Library’s Director Roxanne Roscup and Library Clerk Chritina Russell have been instrumental in assisting with the process. In partnering with the Sodus Library, the borrower  will “check out” the equipment with an OWWL Library Card. The system will log in the information, including the borrow date, return date and item loaned.

Currently inventory includes crutchdes, walkers, canes, wheelchairs, shower chairs, commode risers and more. 

Donations will be received on Satuday, March 4, from 10 am to Noon at the library. This will continue on the first Saturday of the month moving forward. All items must be clean and in good working condition. The library and Lions Club reserve the right to use their discretion when accepting equipment due to space constraints or other conditions. Please contact the Lions Club or 315-483-6774 or 315-483-6197 for more information.

