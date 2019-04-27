Sodus Point Fire Department holds annual banquet, honors members

Local firefighters, their families and other members of the community all turned out to honor the efforts of the Sodus Point Fire Department and several of its members at their annual banquet held on Saturday, April 20th.

The all-volunteer department is tasked with keeping year-round residents as well as seasonal visitors safe on land as well as on the water.

President Art Putnam welcomed guests and recognized several in attendance before the department began the annual awards ceremony.

Being honored for their many years of active service to the department, the village and all of its residents and visitors, Chief Mark Jones Jr. recognized Chuck Sergent (5 years), Gabe DeSanto (10 years), John Frisbie (10 years) and Kris Shirtz (15 years).

In honor of his 65 years of service to the department, life member Bob Jones Sr. was awarded special recognition. Paul Batz was also recognized and awarded for his 35 years of service to Sodus Point.

The department’s Oscar award was presented to active member Chuck Sergent.

Ending the evening, the Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to Chief Mark Jones Jr., in recognition of his hard work, long hours, and dedication to the SPFD and the local community.

Sodus Point Fire Department hosts several events throughout the year including an Open House where all are welcome to explore the trucks, facilities and learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

Like most small communities in Wayne County, the population is aging up and new volunteers are always needed. SPFD has been fortunate to have several lifelong residents who have passed the torch to the next generation and continue to pitch in. In some local municipalities however, that is no longer the case.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, contact your local department and ask about opportunities either in active duty or auxiliary roles.