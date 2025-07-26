Sodus Point Lighthouse Artisan Festival Returns, Aug. 2-3

“Our vision is to develop an event and venue dedicated to offering a unique space exclusively for artists and fine crafters.”

The iconic Sodus Point Lighthouse grounds will come alive this summer with the 2nd Annual Sodus Point Lighthouse Artisan Festival, hosted by the Sodus Bay Historical Society. Located against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Ontario, the festival takes place from Saturday to Sunday, August 2–3, from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Located at 7606 North Ontario Street, Sodus Point, New York (soduslighthousefestival.com).

This juried artisan event showcases talented artists, each chosen for their excellence, who will exhibit and sell unique works in a beautiful, historic setting. Whether browsing handmade jewelry, functional pottery, fine woodworking, textiles, or original artwork, guests will discover a curated collection of creativity and craftsmanship. This event not only celebrates creativity and craftsmanship but also strengthens our community’s connection to the arts in a breathtaking lakeside setting.