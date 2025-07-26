What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Community

Sodus Point Lighthouse Artisan Festival Returns, Aug. 2-3

July 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

“Our vision is to develop an event and venue dedicated to offering a unique space exclusively for artists and fine crafters.”

 The iconic Sodus Point Lighthouse grounds will come alive this summer with the 2nd Annual Sodus Point Lighthouse Artisan Festival, hosted by the Sodus Bay Historical Society. Located against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Ontario, the festival takes place from Saturday to Sunday, August 2–3, from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Located at 7606 North Ontario Street, Sodus Point, New York (soduslighthousefestival.com).

This juried artisan event showcases talented artists, each chosen for their excellence, who will exhibit and sell unique works in a beautiful, historic setting. Whether browsing handmade jewelry, functional pottery, fine woodworking, textiles, or original artwork, guests will discover a curated collection of creativity and craftsmanship. This event not only celebrates creativity and craftsmanship but also strengthens our community’s connection to the arts in a breathtaking lakeside setting.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.