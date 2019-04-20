Sodus Point’s deteriorating east break wall enters design phase as Congressman Katko vows funding

There is no question the break wall at the entrance to Sodus Bay has shown serious signs of deterioration, especially after the flooding of 2017.

On Thursday (4/18) afternoon the Army Corps of Engineers joined local leaders to assess the damage to the current east break wall and to see what can be done to help hold back the harsh waves of Lake Ontario.

Failure of the break wall could further erode shoreline and cause more damage to the surrounding areas if not addressed.

Congressman John Katko, who was on hand Thursday, helped secure funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to do initial design engineering for the new break wall project. Katko admits however that it will cost much more to move forward on the actual construction.

“There’s a lot of holes in that wall and it’s just a matter of time before it gives way and if it gives way the big waves coming off Lake Ontario could come right in and slam in and cause serious damage,” said Katko.

The proposed project would have a 50 year design life, taking into account factors such as water levels and wave action.

Dave McDowell, Mayor of Sodus Point and President of Save Our Sodus, says that when it comes to the breakwall, he and the village have “tried to keep pressure on everybody and anybody that will listen.”

Katko says it is his, and other elected politicians responsibility to ensure that the funding will be available for projects like this that are vital to maintaining the economic engine that is Sodus Bay and Wayne County’s lakeshore properties.