Sodus Teacher wins award to further her education

The Barrie Fleegel Memorial Active Educator Grant is to honor Mr. Fleegel who was very active as a teacher and administrator in Marion Schools and became very active in his retirement in the county, zone, and state teachers’ retirement system. He believed “to accomplish great things we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.” This award is given to an active teacher who is furthering his/her education and will follow this belief.

Joyce Pittenger, president of the Wayne County Retired Teachers’ Association, presented this award to Ella Hotchkiss, an ENL teacher in the Sodus School District.

Ella has always wanted to be a teacher because she loves working with kids and building relationships with them, and she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps. She enjoyed both Spanish and English in college and became hooked on the ESL program. She taught for two years in Livingston County before coming to the Sodus School District and firmly believes in supporting literacy. She is furthering her education in working toward her Master’s Degree at Houghton College in the field of literacy.