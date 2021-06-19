Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 19th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus Teacher wins award to further her education

by WayneTimes.com
June 19, 2021

The Barrie Fleegel Memorial Active Educator Grant is to honor Mr. Fleegel who was very active as a teacher and administrator in Marion Schools and became very active in his retirement in the county, zone, and state teachers’ retirement system.  He believed “to accomplish great things we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.” This award is given to an active teacher who is furthering his/her education and will follow this belief.

Joyce Pittenger, president of the Wayne County Retired Teachers’ Association, presented this award to Ella Hotchkiss, an ENL teacher in the Sodus School District. 

Ella has always wanted to be a teacher because she loves working with kids and building relationships with them, and she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps. She enjoyed both Spanish and English in college and became hooked on the ESL program.  She taught for two years in Livingston County before coming to the Sodus School District and firmly believes in supporting  literacy. She is furthering her education in working toward her Master’s Degree at Houghton College in the field of literacy.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hollier, Danny R.

CLYDE: Danny was born February 1st 1979, and passed away unexpectedly on June, 16th 2021.  He was predeceased by Grandfather, Richard Baker and children’s mother/longtime friend, Hayley King.  He is survived by parents, Frank and Sandra Hollier; grandparents, Leroy and Erica Hollier; grandmother, Mary Baker (Nicoletta); children, Sierra King (Calvin Felker), Katelyn King (Camden Rattray), […]

Read More
Peck, William L.

NEWARK, NY: William L. Peck, age 85, resident of Goose Creek, SC and husband of Barbara Alvaro Peck passed away on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, SC. A graveside memorial service will be held in Newark, NY on Friday June 25th at 1pm. Services will be officiated by Father Peter […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square