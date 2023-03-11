Powered by Dark Sky
March 12th 2023, Sunday
Spring Happenings at Wayne Arts

by WayneTimes.com
March 11, 2023

Wayne Arts opened for the 2023 season on March 2nd, with the 41st Annual Wayne County High School Art Show. High schools from around Wayne County will feature drawings, photography, ceramics, paintings, sculptures and more, done by very talented and creative students. Home schooled students will also be represented.  

Judi Cermak is the featured artist in the Fayad Gallery at Wayne Arts. She has created a very impressive display of crocheted coral reefs. This exhibition is very detailed and took many years to create and assemble. Judi said she started it by simply wanting to do some kind of sculpture, and it grew from there. She has used all different types of yarns and fibers. The detail work is striking. Judi goes on to explain - “Fiber art has been considered fancy work, created by women and rarely acknowledged as art. Assembling the individual crocheted coral pieces on organic bases created fiber art sculptures. There is a long tradition of artists responding to issues through their art. It became important to me to draw attention to the coral reefs and the sea life that is endangered.” 

There are literally hundreds of objects to look in this 3D display, and millions of stitches. It is stunning to view. A reception is planned at Wayne Arts on Saturday, March19th from 2p.m. To 4 p.m. Wayne Arts is open every Thursday from 5-8, Fridays, 10-2, and Saturdays, l0 to 2.

Recent Obituaries

Sharlow, Morris (Morey) F. 

MARION/OGDENSBURG: Morris (Morey) F. Sharlow, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly from Marion, NY passed away on Sunday March 5th, 2023, at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, NY. His wish for no calling hours will be honored. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction and care of Stevens Funeral Home in Marion, NY. There […]

DeVolder, Richard Charles

NEWARK: Richard C. DeVolder, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Newark Manor Nursing Home.  In honor of Richard’s wishes all services will remain private. Burial in Newark Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 […]

