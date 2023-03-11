Spring Happenings at Wayne Arts

Wayne Arts opened for the 2023 season on March 2nd, with the 41st Annual Wayne County High School Art Show. High schools from around Wayne County will feature drawings, photography, ceramics, paintings, sculptures and more, done by very talented and creative students. Home schooled students will also be represented.

Judi Cermak is the featured artist in the Fayad Gallery at Wayne Arts. She has created a very impressive display of crocheted coral reefs. This exhibition is very detailed and took many years to create and assemble. Judi said she started it by simply wanting to do some kind of sculpture, and it grew from there. She has used all different types of yarns and fibers. The detail work is striking. Judi goes on to explain - “Fiber art has been considered fancy work, created by women and rarely acknowledged as art. Assembling the individual crocheted coral pieces on organic bases created fiber art sculptures. There is a long tradition of artists responding to issues through their art. It became important to me to draw attention to the coral reefs and the sea life that is endangered.”

There are literally hundreds of objects to look in this 3D display, and millions of stitches. It is stunning to view. A reception is planned at Wayne Arts on Saturday, March19th from 2p.m. To 4 p.m. Wayne Arts is open every Thursday from 5-8, Fridays, 10-2, and Saturdays, l0 to 2.