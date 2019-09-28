St. John’s Catholic School hosts reunion

St. John’s Catholic School reunion was held in Clyde, on Friday, August 16, 2019. A Latin Mass, at the 150 year old St. John the Evangelist Church, was offered at 12:00 noon. Father David Tedesche was the celebrant with Father Matthew Walter assisting. Former altar boys served and St. Joseph the Worker Resurrection Choir led the hymns and Latin responses

Following the Mass a reception was held at the former St. John’s School hall. Approximately 200 guests attended. Classes from 1937-1970 were represented, with the exception of 1942, 1948, 1949. The dining hall was decorated in school colors of blue and white. Pictures, memorabilia and a short video were on display. A self guided tour of the school was offered. Speakers included Deacon Gregory Kiley, Sister Celeste, a former teacher and Monica Deyo a former lay teacher.