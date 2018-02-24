Stage is set for NRW performance: ‘The Sound of Music’

The North Rose-Wolcott High School auditorium will be alive with “The Sound of Music” as students will bring the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical to the stage for multiple performances in March.

“The Sound of Music” tells the story of Maria Rainer as she falls in love with a widower whose children she was sent to care for. She teaches the seven children to sing, and they are touched by her kindness and the gift of music. Although the family faces adversity, love conquers all in this classic musical.

Students and staff noted that they were looking forward to seeing all the hard work come together on stage.

“It’s a chance to show off the hard work that the director, (audio/visual) personnel, pit band, the cast and all other supporting groups have put into something,” said freshman Hunter Davenport. “(It) shows all these groups have come together to make an epic performance … to entertain the masses and feed their own love for the art of performance.”

NRW junior and musician Chynna Plantz echoed those sentiments and said the musical is an “opportunity to play with high-level musicians and give back to the community through entertainment.”

The show will be performed under the direction of Greg Maddock and produced by musical director Michael Witkiewitz, who will oversee the student orchestra.

High school cast roles include: Maria Rainer (Kylee Mendat); Captain von Trapp (Peter Mattice); Mother Abbess (Kennedy Jones); Elsa Schraeder (Kensie Graham); Max Detweiler (Hunter Davenport); Liesl (Sydney Hall); Friedrich (Obadiah Gregg); Louisa (Taylor LaValley); Brigitta (Abigail Hilkert); Frau Schmidt (Paige Starczewski); Franz (Kalen Roberts); Rolf (Jacob Sperry); Sister Berthe (Emily Meyers); Sister Margaretta (AnnaMae Humbert); Sister Sophia (Gabrielle Warring); Herr Zeller (Tim Mayo); Admiral von Schreiber (Chris Mayo); Baroness Elberfeld (Miranda Motyka); nuns and party guests (Lilibeth Chavez), Lannon Loveless, Aubrey Liseno, Emily Mancine, Shealyn Shattuck, Kiara Ticconi and Dominique Warring.

Elementary school roles are: Kurt (Braiden Bennett); Marta (Ava Bridson); Gretl (Rory Brown); and lonely goatherd (Izella Bryant, Tori Eygner, Kaylin Graham and Marina Van Cuyck).

Performances are slated for 7 p.m. March 2 and 3, with a matinee set for 2 p.m. March 4. Ticket prices are $6 for adults, and $4 students and senior citizens.