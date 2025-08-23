Stephanie Martin named new Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Schools

Stephanie Martin is the new Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Schools as of August 7th, the day after her appointment by the Board of Education.

“It is a true privilege to continue serving the Newark community in my new role as Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Elementary Schools,” Martin said.

“I am excited to partner with and support our dedicated teachers, families, and the broader community as we work together to strengthen instruction, foster positive learning environments, and meet the diverse needs of all students. I continue to choose Newark because of our shared commitment to collaboration, equity, and building strong partnerships that help every learner thrive.”

She is replacing Ian Mutch in the role. He became Assistant Principal of Newark Middle School July 10th.

Before her appointment as AP at Lincoln and Perkins Schools, Martin served this last school year as an administrative intern at NMS and in the Newark Central School District’s Pupil Services Department.

During the 2023-24 school year she was an Instructional Coach at Lincoln School. The year before she taught 5th grade math and science at Kelley School.

In addition, since 2023, she has served as an Independent Education Consultant in the region for instructional coaching, content-focused coaching, math education and professional learning.

From 2009-2022, Martin worked the Center for Professional Development & Education Reform at the University of Rochester as part of the Math Education Outreach Team.

Likewise, from 2010 to 2022, she was an adjunct professor at the Warner Graduate School of Education at the University of Rochester teaching Designing and Evaluating STEM Professional Development (2018-2022); STEM Leadership Seminar (20182020); and Theory and Practice in Teaching and Learning Mathematics in Elementary School (2010-2019).

Before that she was an elementary education teacher in the Rush-Henrietta School District from 2000-2009 and was a special education teacher in the Rochester City School District from 1995-2000.

Martin earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education and her Master’s Degree in Science in Education form SUNY Geneseo and Certificates in Advanced Study in School Building Leadership and School District Leadership from the University of Rochester.

“Stephanie is the perfect fit for this position,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer.

“As the previous instructional coach at Lincoln, she knows the instructional needs of our students and can continue to build strong pedagogical practices across both buildings. Furthermore, we value the WFL Leadership Institute of which Stephanie was a participant in and completed a yearlong internship within our district which just adds to her knowledge of our vision and mission.”

Martin lives in Walworth with husband, Adam, the new grounds supervisor at Big Oak Driving Range in East Rochester. The couple have two sons, Brett, who recently graduated from the University of Connecticut and Chris, who will soon be starting his final year at the University of Buffalo. The Martins also have two dogs, Mugsy and Lola.