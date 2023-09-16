Powered by Dark Sky
September 16th 2023, Saturday
Story Tellers needed for Legends of Alasa Farms

by WayneTimes.com
September 16, 2023

On Saturday, October 21, Cracker Box Palace at Historic Alasa Farms will host the annual Legends of Alasa Farms trail ride. Horseback riders (you must provide your own horse) travel a six-mile route through this beautiful property and learn the history and lore of the Farm along the way. Riders are encouraged to dress up both themselves and their horses for fun while enjoying the scenery, stories, and ride. 

There are easy obstacles for the horse/rider teams to negotiate if they wish.

They have a variety of stories that need to be read to the riders at stops in the fields and woods. Storytellers are also encouraged to dress up and join in the fun, while telling their tale. All scripts, props and other necessary accessories are provided. The stories include, but are not limited to: The Severed Hand, Bootlegger of Thorton Point, Aliens at Alasa Farms, The Blue Trail Troll, and The Horse Who Drank Beer!

If you want to learn more about how you can participate as a Storyteller, please contact Donna at eqwine.ride@gmail.com. She can tell you what stories you have to choose from and give you more details about the day as a whole. 

Visit crackerboxpalace.org/events to learn more about this and other upcoming events at the Farm.

Recent Obituaries

Copeland, Dorothy F.  

LYONS: Dorothy F. Copeland, age 72, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials to Laurel House, Fair Street, Newark, or the Humane Society of Wayne County.  Dorothy was born in Rochester March 8, 1951, daughter […]

Read More
Romeiser, William  R. "Bill"

09/14/1954 - 09/10/2023 PALMYRA: Bill passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at age 68. Bill was born to the late Mary "Walton" and Robert Romeiser on Tuesday, September 14, 1954.  In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters Ruth Button, Evelyn Dickerson, and Barbara VanCaeseele.  Bill is survived by his loving wife […]

Read More
