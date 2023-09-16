Story Tellers needed for Legends of Alasa Farms

On Saturday, October 21, Cracker Box Palace at Historic Alasa Farms will host the annual Legends of Alasa Farms trail ride. Horseback riders (you must provide your own horse) travel a six-mile route through this beautiful property and learn the history and lore of the Farm along the way. Riders are encouraged to dress up both themselves and their horses for fun while enjoying the scenery, stories, and ride.

There are easy obstacles for the horse/rider teams to negotiate if they wish.

They have a variety of stories that need to be read to the riders at stops in the fields and woods. Storytellers are also encouraged to dress up and join in the fun, while telling their tale. All scripts, props and other necessary accessories are provided. The stories include, but are not limited to: The Severed Hand, Bootlegger of Thorton Point, Aliens at Alasa Farms, The Blue Trail Troll, and The Horse Who Drank Beer!

If you want to learn more about how you can participate as a Storyteller, please contact Donna at eqwine.ride@gmail.com. She can tell you what stories you have to choose from and give you more details about the day as a whole.

Visit crackerboxpalace.org/events to learn more about this and other upcoming events at the Farm.