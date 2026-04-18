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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Community

Students gather to celebrate Marion’s 200th birthday

April 18, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Town of Marion turns 200 this year and Marion Central School students are part of the celebration. On Wednesday, the entire student body gathered at Marion Elementary School for an event in collaboration with the Marion Historic Association and Museum and the Town of Marion.

With music provided by the Marion Symphonic Band, students heard comments from Marion CSD Superintendent Dr. Ellen Lloyd, Marion Town Supervisor Mike Cramer and Marion Historic Association and Museum President Theresa Kuhn. The dedication of a historical marker and a series of historical murals on the side of the Elementary School commemorating Marion’s history also were part of the program. 

It was a fun and informative gathering for Marion students, who learned about Marion gaining its official name on April 15, 1826, after separating from the Town of Williamson. Initially called Winchester, Marion took its name from General Francis Marion, a prominent leader of the American Revolution. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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