Students receive Newark Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Youth Awards

This last summer, after months of preparation, Newark High School juniors Broden Haltiner and Michael Oberdorf built two new pedestrian bridges in the Silver Hill Technology Park for their Eagle Scout projects.

For their efforts in making such a wonderful improvement for so many in our community to enjoy, the Newark Chamber of Commerce, at its annual – but virtual – Facebook_ Community Awards event November 12th, Haltiner and Oberdorf were recognized as the recipients of the Chamber’s Outstanding Youth Awards.

The Outstanding Youth Award is given each year by the Chamber to a high school or college student who generously devotes his or her time and effort to religious, charitable and/or community organizations and events that have made an improvement in Newark’s quality of life.

Chamber President Steven Hasseler and Chrissie Kent, Vice President and Bob Hutteman, Boy Scout Troop 122 Leader, complimented Haltiner and Oberdorf for their great work before each of the students spoke.

“I started scouts in 1st grade as a tiger scout. Through my years of scouting with Mr. Crawford I helped with many community service projects that benefitted the Newark community in some way. For many years I dreamed about getting my Eagle Rank and working on my Eagle project. After spending countless hours running cross county at Silver Hill Technology Park, I knew the bridges were in serious need of repair for the safety of park guests and spectators at our cross-county meets. I also knew rebuilding a bridge would be my project... and it was a big one,” Haltiner said.

“Brian Pincelli with Wayne County Economic Development and Planning was more than willing to help me and my fellow scout Michael (who rebuilt the second bridge). With approval from the county and assistance from Bob Hutteman, the Village, Troop 138 and volunteers of Newark, we successfully planned and rebuilt the bridges.

“It wasn’t until after the bridges were completed did I realize what an impact it had on our community.”

“I’m thrilled to have earned my Eagle Rank and proud to have built a new bridge as my project but even more honored to represent Newark and to provide a benefit to our residents and Newark businesses..”

“I want to thank Jim Crawford, my scout leader, for all the support he gave me through my scouting career. I would also like to thank Bob Hutteman for the design and the list of materials needed for my Eagle project,” Oberdorf said.

“I would like to thank Brian Pincelli and the Department of Economic Development for the funding and approval of my Eagle project. I would also like to thank Justin Weeks who saved me a couple of hours of building on the bridge because he came to the rescue with fresh battery packs when ours died at 8:30 at night. I would like to thank my family and friends who helped me build my bridge. I would like to thank Dan Vankowenberg who helped put the supports, molds, and the concrete in place, and I would like to thank my nominators...”

Haltiner, the son of Kirk and Becky Haltiner, who is taking AP classes and pre-engineering classes through“Project Lead The Way,” was on the NHS Principal’s List all four quarters in his freshman and sophomore years.

Oberdorf, the son of Sue and Mo Oberdorf, who is also taking AP classes as well as pre-engineering classes through“Project Lead The Way” at NHS, was on High Honor Roll all four quarters in his freshmen and sophomore years.

Both students are members of the National Junior Honor Society.

Oberdorf and Haltiner have been involved in scouting since they were in first grade and each recently has achieved their Eagle Scout ranking, the highest in Boy Scouts. Both are members of the Order of the Arrow. Oberdorf has received all four Boy Scout religious emblems _ God and Me, God and Family, God and Church, and God and Life.

Haltiner is the NHS Cross Country captain. He won its Cross Country Leadership award in 2018 and 2019; had the highest GPA on the team in 2019; has been League All Star since eighth grade and Cross-Country State qualifier in 2019.Oberdorf played modified soccer while in 7th and 8th grade and JV soccer while in 9th and 10th grade. Haltiner and Oberdorf participated in modified and varsity swimming and have competed in sectionals. Haltiner has competed in area triathlons and is a national age group qualifier this year.

He works at The Apple Shed in Newark that’s owned by his grandparents. Oberdorf is employed at Tom Wahls. Both NHS juniors are certified lifeguards who worked with the AECC’s instructional swimming lessons at the Newark Developmental Center and Newark High School before the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year.

Each is considering different careers in engineering _ Haltiner is contemplating becoming a mechanical, hardware or software engineer and Oberdorf is considering either electrical, mechanical or software engineering.

Haltiner’s hobbies include mountain biking, triathlon, running, swimming and cycling. Oberdorf’s hobbies include camping, kayaking and biking.