Community
Summer concerts continue at Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum
Heatwave Bluegrass will perform Sunday, August 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, 7606 North Ontario Street. This talented trio of Max Flansburg, Brandon Masur, and Richie Colf form a traditional, high-energy bluegrass band featuring impressive picking and vocal harmonies.
Concerts in 2019 are held every Sunday through Labor Day weekend (September 1) from 2-4 p.m. Concerts are FREE. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and sun protection. Refreshments are available at the Lighthouse Concession Stand.
Additional parking is available at the corner of North Ontario and Bay streets, opposite the Sodus Point Fire Department. A free shuttle bus is available from Newark, Lyons, and Sodus, as well as from the parking area.
For more information or for a complete concert series schedule, visit www.sodusbaylighthouse.org or phone (315) 483-4936.
