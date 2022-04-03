Summer Sunday Concerts will return to Sodus Bay Lighthouse

Sunday Concerts for the 2022 Sodus Bay Lighthouse Concert Season will be open to the public on Sundays July 3- Sept 4, 2022 from 2-4pm

July 3 -

Gap Mangione Big Band

Big Band music that has become iconic in the area and at the lighthouse. Arrangements from the swing era bands through the more modern big band music and a cross section of the best popular music.

July 10 -

Mitty and the Followers

One of the hottest Motown and R&B acts around. They are known for their high stepping energized performances.

July 17 - Brass, Inc.

High energy horn band. One of the best in the area. With their diverse playing styles and musical backgrounds of their members, they will entertain you with the hottest hits from some of the best bands

July 24 – Matt Chase

and Thunder Canyon

This country band was formed in 1993 by Matt Chase and is one of the top “Hot Country” bands in Central NY. They are back after a crowd pleasing performance in 2021.

July 31 – Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson and his family live in Brockport in a restored barn where he plays and produces his incredible inspirational music. Playing both country, popular, folk and gospel music. Chris’s voice is unforgettable, especially when he is joined by his adorable daughters.

August 7 – The Ripcords

Come and enjoy an afternoon of Rockin’ Roots and Blues on the shores of Lake Ontario.

August 14 –

The Flyin’ Column

For 45 years The Flyin’ Column has performed Irish, Scottish, and North American folk music at festivals, weddings, and other venues throughout the Northeast and Canada.

August 21 – Drew Frech

Drew is a former US Open National Banjo Champion and was a founding member of the concert series at the Lighthouse. Drew plays banjo music ranging from the Civil War era through the gay 90’s, Ragtime, Roaring Twenties, Broadway, Bluegrass and Country. An assortment of banjos will be played at the concert.

August 28 – Dean’s List

A great afternoon of Rock music from all rock eras. A favorite in our area.

September 4 –

Ron and Nancy One Song

Ron and Nancy have a vast repertoire of music from classic country , bluegrass, western, pop, folk and gospel. They have performed at hundreds of venues across the country and with their spontaneous humor are a delight to experience.

These Concerts are presented for Free! - Bring your own chair - Refreshments available