May 11th 2024, Saturday
Supervisors visit Gananda to recognize athletes

by WayneTimes.com
May 11, 2024

Macedon Town Supervisor Kim Leonard and Walworth Town Supervisor Mike Donalty were at Ruben A. Cirillo High School last Thursday morning to recognize the achievements of cheerleaders and swimmers for the 2024 fall season and 2024-25 winter sports season. 

The Gananda cheerleaders were honored for winning the Section V Class D1 team championship and advancing to the state championships. Peyton Conner of the boys swim team was recognized for his Section V Class individual championships and two relay teams also were honored. 

And from the fall sports season, Sydney Richards of the girls swim team was recognized for her Section V Class B individual title. 

Parents and classmates joined the celebration, where athletes were greeted with official proclamations by the Town Supervisors. 

Here is a complete list of the athletes who were recognized:

Cheerleading (coach Jenn Pero): Lacie Wynne, Gianna Caracci, Alycia Rickman, Leilani Espaillat, Mollie Mattice, Bella DiLorenzo, Rachel Sanson, Grace Walsh, Lexi Cornell and Paige VanAlstyne.

Boys swimming (coach David Seither): Peyton Conner (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly champion); Owen Richards, Cohen Kelley, Peyton Conner, Logan Potter (200 medley relay champions); Peyton Conner, Owen Richards, Tyler Hellaby-D'Alessandro, Cohen Kelley (400 freestyle relay champions).

Girls swimming (coach Dani Richards): Sydney Richards (100 breastroke champion).

