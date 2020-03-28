Support Local Restaurants: A listing of Wayne County eateries still open during the shutdown

Craving you favorite restaurant’s food?

During this time of business closures and social distancing, we are encouraging Wayne County residents to support their local restaurants and eateries.

Here are the places in Wayne County that we found open and ready to service- BY TAKEOUT or DELIVERY ONLY. (even with a great deal of research, if we have missed your Wayne County Restaurant, let us know.

CLYDE

Brickoven Restaurant, 46 Glasgow Street, Clyde, Hours: Mon-Fri. & Sun 7-1:30, Sat. 7-11, Pick Up. Call (315) 902-4023 (brickovenofclyde.com)

Papa’s Pizzeria, 61 Glasgow Street, Clyde, Hours: Mon-Sat 11/8, Sun. 12-8, take out and delivery, Call (315) 923-1111

Westside Fuel & Deli, 10329 NY Rt. 31, Clyde, Hours: Tues-Fri 5:30-8:00, Sat. 7-8, sun 8-1, Mon. closed, Curbside pickup or delivery. Call (315) 923-902-4067 (westsideclyde.com)

Fastrac Food & Fuel, 1 North Park Street, Clyde, Hours: 24 hours Daily, Food for Takeout, Call (315) 923-9811 (fastraccafe.com)

Kee Kee Run Cafe, 85 Glasgow Street, Clyde, Hours: Closed Sun & Mon, Wed. 7-6:30, Thurs. 6:30-7, Fri. 6:30-6:30, Sat. 7-7, Take Out, Curbside Pick up. Call 315-902-4149 (keekeeruncafe.com)

LYONS

Pour House Bar & Grill, 72 Geneva St., Lyons NY, Hours: Mon-Thurs. 3-8, Fri 12-8, Sat,3-8, Tae out and Delivery, Call (315) 665-0197 (pourhouselyons.com)

Pat’s Pizzeria, 19 Route 31, Lyons, Hours: 10:30-9:00 Mon-Thurs, Fri & Sat. 10:30-11, Sun. 10:30-9:00, Pick up and delivery Call (315) 946-4500

Uncle Zack’s Pizzeria, 1 Canal St., Lyons, Hours: Mon-Thurs. 11-9, Fri & Sat. 11-10, Sun 12-6, Pick up and delivery (315) 946-0000

McDonalds, Route 31 at 14, drivethru only 7am-8pm (mcDonalds.com)

MACEDON

Log Cabin Restaurant, 2445 West Walworth Road, Macedon, Hours: 11-9 daily Take Out or Delivery, Call 315-986-9224 (logcabinny.com)

McDonald’s, 1241 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Macedon, Hours: 5-11:30, drive thur or delivery (UberEats or DoorDash), Call (315) 986-2649 (mcdonalds.com)

Taco Bell, 337 Route 31, Macedon, Hours: 9am-10pm, Take Out/Drive thru, or Delivery through GrubHub (585) 643-7332 (tacobell.com)

Speedway, 123 E. Main St., Macedon, Take Out – 24 hours. Call ahead, (315) 986-3786

Flaherty’s, 113 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Macedon, Hours:11:30-7:30 Mon-Sun, Call (585) 223-1221 (flahertysmacedon.com)

Mac’s Pizza Shack, 3290 Canandaigua Road, Macedon, Take out and Deliver Hours: 7-10 Daily, Call (315) 986-5678 (macspizzashackny.com)

MARION

Dutchland Foods, 3948 N Main St., Marion, Hours: 9-5 Mon-Sat, Pick up/Take Out (pizza, subs, soups), Call (315) 926-4480. (facebook/Dutchland Foods)

NEWARK

Tom Wahl’s, 585 W. Union St., Newark, Hours: 11:30-7:30 Mon-Sun., Curbside Takeout, Call (315) 331-9112 (tomwahls.com)

Bee Tee’s Drive-In, 1129 E Union St., Newark NY 14513, Hours11-9 Mon.-Sat., 12-9, Sunday, Take-Out, In-town Delivery (over $15) and Order at window for take outs. Call (315) 331-4868

Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Avenue, Newark, Hours: Mon-Fri 7-3, Sat. 8-2, Curbside Take Out. Call (315) 830-0105 (erieshorelanding.org)

McDonalds, 531 W Union st., Newark, Drive Thru Hours: 5-12, Delivery by UberEats, Call (315) 331-2499 (mcdonalds.com)

Wendy’s, 510 W Union Street, Hours: 5-7 Daily, drive thru, Call (315) 331-5922 (wendys.com) Delivery by GrubHub and Postmates

Salvatores, 205 S. Main St., Newark, Hours: Sunday-Sat. 11-8 Pick up Curbside Takeout, and Delivery. Call (315) 331-5555

BB’s Pizzeria, 103 East Avenue, Newark, Hours: Mon-Thurs 11-10, Fri & Sat. 11-11, Sunday 12-9. Pick Up & Delivery, Call 315-331-7786. (bbspizzeria.com)

Wegman’s, Newark Plaza, 800 W. Miller Street, Newark, , 7-10, Take out subs and pizza Hours: 7am-8pm, (315) 331-4440 (wegmans.com) or on the app.

El Ricon Mexicano, 6974 Ridge Road, Sodus, Hours: 12-7:30, Takeout at curbside, delivery. Call (315) 483-4199 (elrinconsodus.com

Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes, 725 W. Miller Rd, Newark, Hours: 5-7 Mon–Sat. closed Sunday. Take out. Call (315) 331-2007 (dougkentsrosebowllanes.com)

LingLing Chinese Restaurant, 210 S Main St., Newark, Hours 11-8Mon-Sast, Ssun. 12-8, Pick up and delivery, Call (315) 331-9358 (linglinghousenewark.com)

Grind-On Coffee, 212 S Main St, Newark, Hours Mon-Sat 7am-2pm (weather permitting) Take out. Call (315) 331-3133

Canal View Diner, 247 W Union St., Newark, Take Outs, Hours: Thurs 9-7, Fri 8-8 (for now). Call (315) 331-4803

Subway, 833 W Union St, Newark, Hours: 9-9 Mon-Sun. Call (315) 331-0230 (subway.com)

Subway in Newark WalMart, 6788 State Route 31, Newark, Takeout Hours: 9-8,Call (315) 331-2100 (subway.com)

Pontillos, 120 E. Union Sttreet, Newark, Hours, Pick Up/Delivery 11-10, Call (315) 331-8872

Dominoes Pizza, 241 E. Union Sy, Lyons, Hours: Mon-Thurs. & Sun, 10-11, Fri & Sat. 10-12, Pick Up and Delivery, Call (315) 331-2250

ONTARIO

Heintzelman’s BBQ Pit, 6361 Knickerbocker Rd, Ontario, Hours: Tues-Sat. 11:30-7:00, Pick Up or Delivery — Call 315-333-1235 or 585-507-5210 (Heintzelmansbbqpit.com)

Mama Lor’s Cafe, 1891 Ridge Road, Union Hill, Hours: Mon. 6-2, Tues-Sat. 6-8, Curbside Take Out and Delivery — Call (585) 545-4895 (mamalorscafe.com)

Konstantinou’s Restaurant, 2030 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 4-7 Mon-Fri. Take Out and curbside only, Call (315) 524-8238 (konstantinous.com)

Charlie Riedel’s , 552 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 10-8 Mon-Sat. 10-8, 11-8 Sunday, Curbside pick up only. Call (585) 265-0863 (Charliesrestaurants.com)

Bill Grays, 364, Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 11:30-7:30 Mon-Sun., Take Out Only — Call (585) 265-0055 (billgrays.com)

Sue’s Little Pizza Shop, 1795 Ridge Road, Hours: 12-8 Mon-Sun, Curbside Pizza and Delviery. Call (315) 524-2222 (Sueslittlepizzashopny.com)

Cam’s Pizzeria, 2000 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY, Hours:11-8, Mon-Thurs, 11-9 Sat, 4-8 Sun., Pick up and Delivery – Call (315) 524-2300 (camspizzeria.com)

Salvatore’s, 6200 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 11-8 Mon-Thurs, Fri & Sat. 11-9, Sun 12-8. Pick Up & Delivery — Call (585) 265-4455 (salvatores.com)

McDonalds, 5-11, 1204 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 5am-11pm, Drive-up, Take out only, (Delivery with GrubHub or Uber Eats) (McDonalds.com)

PALMYRA

Akropolis Restaurant, 513 Canal Stteet, Palmyra, Hours 7-9 Daily Take Out or Delivery. Call 315-597-5634 (akropolisrestaurantpalmyra.com)

Muddy Waters, 100 Division Street, Palmyra, Hours: 7am-2pm Tues-Thurs, 7-2 nd 5-9 Fri., Sat. 8:30-2, Take Outs — Call (315) 502-4197 (muddywaterscafealmyra.com)

Athenia Restaurant, 606 E Main St., Palmyr, Hours: 9-6 Mon-Fri. Take Out, — Call (315) 597-4287

Breen’s Shop ‘n Save, 611 E. Main St., Palmyra, Hours 8-8, Take out Deli, Call (315) 597-9509

SAVANNAH

Rose’s Quick Stop, 1578 N. Main St., Savannah, Take Outs, Hours 6am-9pm, Call (315) 365-3168

SODUS & SODUS POINT

Imprint Coffee Roasting, 31 State Street, Sodus; Take Out and Drive-Thru; Hours: 6:30-6 Mon-Fri, 7:30-4 Sat. Call 315-553-2427 (imprintcoffeeroasting.com)

Captain Jack’s, 8505 Greig Street, Sodus Point, Hours: 11:30-7 daily, Take Out Call (315) 483-9570

Franklin House, 8184 Sentell Street, Sodus Point, Hours: 11:30-8:00 pm Wed-Sunday, Take Out, Call 315-553-2309 (franklinhouse.net)

Hogans Eatery, 14 W Main St., Sodus, Hours: Monday-Closed, Tuesday-Sat 12-8, Sunday-Closed, Call (315) 553-2286 (hoganseatery.com)

The Ridge Tavern, 6968 Ridge Road, Sodus, Take Out Only, Hours Monday-Sunday, 12:30-6:00 PM Call 315-553-2327

Subway-Sodus, 40 W Main St., Sodus, Hours: Take Out Only Monday – Sunday 9:00-8:00PM, Call (315) 553-2010

Salt Box Smokehouse, 6152 Barclay Rd, Sodus, Take Out Only, Hours: Monday – Sunday 9:00-8:00PM, Call ahead to order: 315-553-2663 and meals will be delivered to your car. (thesaltboxsmokehouse.com)

Stevens Airport & Bar, 7740 Ridge Road, Sodus, Take Out–Deliver, Hours: Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 3PM-8PM, 2. Pick ups and Delivery. Call (315) 483-1133

Nick’s Family Restaurant, 7934 Ridge Road, Sodus, Hours: Mon. 8-2, Tues-Fri. 8-8, Sat & Sun 8-2. Take Out only, Call (315) 483-2287 (nicksfamilyrestaurantsodus.com

Dugans Café, 5716 State Rt. 14, Sodus, Hours: Fridays 4-6pm for fish frys, Call about family style meals for takeout Available from 4-6pm starting Thursday March 26th, 2020 Call (315) 553-2170

Fat Frankies Pizzeria, 27 State St., Sodus, Hours: 11-8 Mon-Sat., Sun 11-8, Pick Up and Delivery, Call (315) 553-2106

Steger Haus Restaurant, 7171 N. Geneva Rd, Sodus, Hours: 1-6:30 Sun, Tues-Sat 5-8; Lunch: 11-1:30 tues-Sat. Takeouts only. Call (315) 483-6548

Paton’s Marketplace, 109 W Main St., Sodus, Hours 8-8, Take out deli, Call (315) 483-4127

WALWORTH

Salvatore’s Pizzeria, 3719 Walworth-Palmyra Road, Walworth, Take Out/Delivery, Hours: 11-11 Call (315) 538-8222 (salvatores.com)

Mark’s Pizzeria, 2263 Walworth-Marion Road, Walworth, Take Out and Delivery Hours: Mon.-Thurs.10 8, Fri & Sat. 10-9. Call (315) 986-1678 (markspizzeria.com)

Tops Friendly Markets, 2140 Walworth-Penfield Road, Take Out subs and hot food Hours: 7:30am-8:00 Call (315) 986-4009 (topsmarkets.com)

WILLIAMSON

Original Candy Kitchen, 4069 Main Street, Williamson NY; hours: Mon-Thurs 8-7, Fri 8-8, Sat. 9-2 Take Out — Call 315-589-9085 (originalcandykitchen.com)

Orbaker’s Drive In, 4793 Route 104, Williamson; hours: 11:30-7 all week, Take Out — Call (315) 589-9701 (orba kers.com)

Breen’s Shop ‘n Save, 4090 Pearsall Rd, Williamson NY Hours: 8-8, Take Out Deli, (315) 589-9691

Rocco’s Pies & Fries, 4080 Ridge Road, Williamson NY, Hours: 11-8 Daily Pick Up and Delivery, Call (315) 904-4443 (roccospiesandfries.com)

McDonalds, 4090 Pearsall St., Williamson, Drive thru hours: 5-12, Delivery through UberEats or Door Dash, (315) 589-2878

Burger King, 4107 Route 104, Williamson, Drive-up hours 5-12 Daily, (315) 589-7541

Speedway, 4089 Rt. 104, Williamson, Take Out Hours: 24 hours, Call first to order ahead, (315) 589-6481

Mark’s Pizzeria, 3906 Route 104, Williamson, Drive-up Hours: 10-8 (315) 589-5140

Pultneyville Deli Company, 4120 Lake Road, Williamson (Pultneyille), Hours: Takeouts 10-8, Daily (315) 589-0061 (pultneyilledeli.com)

WOLCOTT/HURON

Skipper’s Landing, 7061 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott, Hours: Mon-Tues (closed), Wed-Thurs 4-7:30, Fri., Sat., Sun. 11:30-7:30, Take Outs — Call (315) 587-9797 (skipperslanding.com)

Pier 53, 7147 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott Hours: 12-7, Fri, Sat, Sun. only, Take Outs only — Call (315) 587-1003 (pierfiftythree.com)

Peter’s NY Pizzeria, 12013 E Main St., Wolcott, Hours: 11-10 Mon.-Thurs., 11-1 Fri. & Sat., Pick Up and Delivery — Call (315) 594-1507 (petersnypizzeria.com)

Papa’s Total Take Out, 12004 E Main St., Wolcott NY, Take Out/Curbside hours: Mon-Thurs 11-7, Fri 11-8, Sat. 11-7, Sun. 11-6, Call (315) 905-4272

McDonalds, 5658 Whiskey Hill Rd, Wolcott, drive thru hours: 5-10 daily, (315) 594-1225 (mcdonalds.com)

Bob’s Supermarket, 12030 Park Lane, Wolcott, Take out hours: M-W 8-6, Thurs& Fri. 8-6:30, Sat. 8-6, Sun. 8-5, Call (315) 594-9535

Village Restaurant, 6014 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, Take Out Hours: Mon-Thurs 11-7, Fri 11-8, Sat. 11-4, closed Sun. Call (315)594-2037