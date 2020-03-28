Community
Support Local Restaurants: A listing of Wayne County eateries still open during the shutdown
CLYDE
Brickoven Restaurant, 46 Glasgow Street, Clyde, Hours: Mon-Fri. & Sun 7-1:30, Sat. 7-11, Pick Up. Call (315) 902-4023 (brickovenofclyde.com)
Papa’s Pizzeria, 61 Glasgow Street, Clyde, Hours: Mon-Sat 11/8, Sun. 12-8, take out and delivery, Call (315) 923-1111
Westside Fuel & Deli, 10329 NY Rt. 31, Clyde, Hours: Tues-Fri 5:30-8:00, Sat. 7-8, sun 8-1, Mon. closed, Curbside pickup or delivery. Call (315) 923-902-4067 (westsideclyde.com)
Fastrac Food & Fuel, 1 North Park Street, Clyde, Hours: 24 hours Daily, Food for Takeout, Call (315) 923-9811 (fastraccafe.com)
Kee Kee Run Cafe, 85 Glasgow Street, Clyde, Hours: Closed Sun & Mon, Wed. 7-6:30, Thurs. 6:30-7, Fri. 6:30-6:30, Sat. 7-7, Take Out, Curbside Pick up. Call 315-902-4149 (keekeeruncafe.com)
LYONS
Pour House Bar & Grill, 72 Geneva St., Lyons NY, Hours: Mon-Thurs. 3-8, Fri 12-8, Sat,3-8, Tae out and Delivery, Call (315) 665-0197 (pourhouselyons.com)
Pat’s Pizzeria, 19 Route 31, Lyons, Hours: 10:30-9:00 Mon-Thurs, Fri & Sat. 10:30-11, Sun. 10:30-9:00, Pick up and delivery Call (315) 946-4500
Uncle Zack’s Pizzeria, 1 Canal St., Lyons, Hours: Mon-Thurs. 11-9, Fri & Sat. 11-10, Sun 12-6, Pick up and delivery (315) 946-0000
McDonalds, Route 31 at 14, drivethru only 7am-8pm (mcDonalds.com)
MACEDON
Log Cabin Restaurant, 2445 West Walworth Road, Macedon, Hours: 11-9 daily Take Out or Delivery, Call 315-986-9224 (logcabinny.com)
McDonald’s, 1241 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Macedon, Hours: 5-11:30, drive thur or delivery (UberEats or DoorDash), Call (315) 986-2649 (mcdonalds.com)
Taco Bell, 337 Route 31, Macedon, Hours: 9am-10pm, Take Out/Drive thru, or Delivery through GrubHub (585) 643-7332 (tacobell.com)
Speedway, 123 E. Main St., Macedon, Take Out – 24 hours. Call ahead, (315) 986-3786
Flaherty’s, 113 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Macedon, Hours:11:30-7:30 Mon-Sun, Call (585) 223-1221 (flahertysmacedon.com)
Mac’s Pizza Shack, 3290 Canandaigua Road, Macedon, Take out and Deliver Hours: 7-10 Daily, Call (315) 986-5678 (macspizzashackny.com)
MARION
Dutchland Foods, 3948 N Main St., Marion, Hours: 9-5 Mon-Sat, Pick up/Take Out (pizza, subs, soups), Call (315) 926-4480. (facebook/Dutchland Foods)
NEWARK
Tom Wahl’s, 585 W. Union St., Newark, Hours: 11:30-7:30 Mon-Sun., Curbside Takeout, Call (315) 331-9112 (tomwahls.com)
Bee Tee’s Drive-In, 1129 E Union St., Newark NY 14513, Hours11-9 Mon.-Sat., 12-9, Sunday, Take-Out, In-town Delivery (over $15) and Order at window for take outs. Call (315) 331-4868
Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Avenue, Newark, Hours: Mon-Fri 7-3, Sat. 8-2, Curbside Take Out. Call (315) 830-0105 (erieshorelanding.org)
McDonalds, 531 W Union st., Newark, Drive Thru Hours: 5-12, Delivery by UberEats, Call (315) 331-2499 (mcdonalds.com)
Wendy’s, 510 W Union Street, Hours: 5-7 Daily, drive thru, Call (315) 331-5922 (wendys.com) Delivery by GrubHub and Postmates
Salvatores, 205 S. Main St., Newark, Hours: Sunday-Sat. 11-8 Pick up Curbside Takeout, and Delivery. Call (315) 331-5555
BB’s Pizzeria, 103 East Avenue, Newark, Hours: Mon-Thurs 11-10, Fri & Sat. 11-11, Sunday 12-9. Pick Up & Delivery, Call 315-331-7786. (bbspizzeria.com)
Wegman’s, Newark Plaza, 800 W. Miller Street, Newark, , 7-10, Take out subs and pizza Hours: 7am-8pm, (315) 331-4440 (wegmans.com) or on the app.
El Ricon Mexicano, 6974 Ridge Road, Sodus, Hours: 12-7:30, Takeout at curbside, delivery. Call (315) 483-4199 (elrinconsodus.com
Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes, 725 W. Miller Rd, Newark, Hours: 5-7 Mon–Sat. closed Sunday. Take out. Call (315) 331-2007 (dougkentsrosebowllanes.com)
LingLing Chinese Restaurant, 210 S Main St., Newark, Hours 11-8Mon-Sast, Ssun. 12-8, Pick up and delivery, Call (315) 331-9358 (linglinghousenewark.com)
Grind-On Coffee, 212 S Main St, Newark, Hours Mon-Sat 7am-2pm (weather permitting) Take out. Call (315) 331-3133
Canal View Diner, 247 W Union St., Newark, Take Outs, Hours: Thurs 9-7, Fri 8-8 (for now). Call (315) 331-4803
Subway, 833 W Union St, Newark, Hours: 9-9 Mon-Sun. Call (315) 331-0230 (subway.com)
Subway in Newark WalMart, 6788 State Route 31, Newark, Takeout Hours: 9-8,Call (315) 331-2100 (subway.com)
Pontillos, 120 E. Union Sttreet, Newark, Hours, Pick Up/Delivery 11-10, Call (315) 331-8872
Dominoes Pizza, 241 E. Union Sy, Lyons, Hours: Mon-Thurs. & Sun, 10-11, Fri & Sat. 10-12, Pick Up and Delivery, Call (315) 331-2250
ONTARIO
Heintzelman’s BBQ Pit, 6361 Knickerbocker Rd, Ontario, Hours: Tues-Sat. 11:30-7:00, Pick Up or Delivery — Call 315-333-1235 or 585-507-5210 (Heintzelmansbbqpit.com)
Mama Lor’s Cafe, 1891 Ridge Road, Union Hill, Hours: Mon. 6-2, Tues-Sat. 6-8, Curbside Take Out and Delivery — Call (585) 545-4895 (mamalorscafe.com)
Konstantinou’s Restaurant, 2030 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 4-7 Mon-Fri. Take Out and curbside only, Call (315) 524-8238 (konstantinous.com)
Charlie Riedel’s , 552 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 10-8 Mon-Sat. 10-8, 11-8 Sunday, Curbside pick up only. Call (585) 265-0863 (Charliesrestaurants.com)
Bill Grays, 364, Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 11:30-7:30 Mon-Sun., Take Out Only — Call (585) 265-0055 (billgrays.com)
Sue’s Little Pizza Shop, 1795 Ridge Road, Hours: 12-8 Mon-Sun, Curbside Pizza and Delviery. Call (315) 524-2222 (Sueslittlepizzashopny.com)
Cam’s Pizzeria, 2000 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY, Hours:11-8, Mon-Thurs, 11-9 Sat, 4-8 Sun., Pick up and Delivery – Call (315) 524-2300 (camspizzeria.com)
Salvatore’s, 6200 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 11-8 Mon-Thurs, Fri & Sat. 11-9, Sun 12-8. Pick Up & Delivery — Call (585) 265-4455 (salvatores.com)
McDonalds, 5-11, 1204 Route 104, Ontario, Hours: 5am-11pm, Drive-up, Take out only, (Delivery with GrubHub or Uber Eats) (McDonalds.com)
PALMYRA
Akropolis Restaurant, 513 Canal Stteet, Palmyra, Hours 7-9 Daily Take Out or Delivery. Call 315-597-5634 (akropolisrestaurantpalmyra.com)
Muddy Waters, 100 Division Street, Palmyra, Hours: 7am-2pm Tues-Thurs, 7-2 nd 5-9 Fri., Sat. 8:30-2, Take Outs — Call (315) 502-4197 (muddywaterscafealmyra.com)
Athenia Restaurant, 606 E Main St., Palmyr, Hours: 9-6 Mon-Fri. Take Out, — Call (315) 597-4287
Breen’s Shop ‘n Save, 611 E. Main St., Palmyra, Hours 8-8, Take out Deli, Call (315) 597-9509
SAVANNAH
Rose’s Quick Stop, 1578 N. Main St., Savannah, Take Outs, Hours 6am-9pm, Call (315) 365-3168
SODUS & SODUS POINT
Imprint Coffee Roasting, 31 State Street, Sodus; Take Out and Drive-Thru; Hours: 6:30-6 Mon-Fri, 7:30-4 Sat. Call 315-553-2427 (imprintcoffeeroasting.com)
Captain Jack’s, 8505 Greig Street, Sodus Point, Hours: 11:30-7 daily, Take Out Call (315) 483-9570
Franklin House, 8184 Sentell Street, Sodus Point, Hours: 11:30-8:00 pm Wed-Sunday, Take Out, Call 315-553-2309 (franklinhouse.net)
Hogans Eatery, 14 W Main St., Sodus, Hours: Monday-Closed, Tuesday-Sat 12-8, Sunday-Closed, Call (315) 553-2286 (hoganseatery.com)
The Ridge Tavern, 6968 Ridge Road, Sodus, Take Out Only, Hours Monday-Sunday, 12:30-6:00 PM Call 315-553-2327
Subway-Sodus, 40 W Main St., Sodus, Hours: Take Out Only Monday – Sunday 9:00-8:00PM, Call (315) 553-2010
Salt Box Smokehouse, 6152 Barclay Rd, Sodus, Take Out Only, Hours: Monday – Sunday 9:00-8:00PM, Call ahead to order: 315-553-2663 and meals will be delivered to your car. (thesaltboxsmokehouse.com)
Stevens Airport & Bar, 7740 Ridge Road, Sodus, Take Out–Deliver, Hours: Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 3PM-8PM, 2. Pick ups and Delivery. Call (315) 483-1133
Nick’s Family Restaurant, 7934 Ridge Road, Sodus, Hours: Mon. 8-2, Tues-Fri. 8-8, Sat & Sun 8-2. Take Out only, Call (315) 483-2287 (nicksfamilyrestaurantsodus.com
Dugans Café, 5716 State Rt. 14, Sodus, Hours: Fridays 4-6pm for fish frys, Call about family style meals for takeout Available from 4-6pm starting Thursday March 26th, 2020 Call (315) 553-2170
Fat Frankies Pizzeria, 27 State St., Sodus, Hours: 11-8 Mon-Sat., Sun 11-8, Pick Up and Delivery, Call (315) 553-2106
Steger Haus Restaurant, 7171 N. Geneva Rd, Sodus, Hours: 1-6:30 Sun, Tues-Sat 5-8; Lunch: 11-1:30 tues-Sat. Takeouts only. Call (315) 483-6548
Paton’s Marketplace, 109 W Main St., Sodus, Hours 8-8, Take out deli, Call (315) 483-4127
WALWORTH
Salvatore’s Pizzeria, 3719 Walworth-Palmyra Road, Walworth, Take Out/Delivery, Hours: 11-11 Call (315) 538-8222 (salvatores.com)
Mark’s Pizzeria, 2263 Walworth-Marion Road, Walworth, Take Out and Delivery Hours: Mon.-Thurs.10 8, Fri & Sat. 10-9. Call (315) 986-1678 (markspizzeria.com)
Tops Friendly Markets, 2140 Walworth-Penfield Road, Take Out subs and hot food Hours: 7:30am-8:00 Call (315) 986-4009 (topsmarkets.com)
WILLIAMSON
Original Candy Kitchen, 4069 Main Street, Williamson NY; hours: Mon-Thurs 8-7, Fri 8-8, Sat. 9-2 Take Out — Call 315-589-9085 (originalcandykitchen.com)
Orbaker’s Drive In, 4793 Route 104, Williamson; hours: 11:30-7 all week, Take Out — Call (315) 589-9701 (orba kers.com)
Breen’s Shop ‘n Save, 4090 Pearsall Rd, Williamson NY Hours: 8-8, Take Out Deli, (315) 589-9691
Rocco’s Pies & Fries, 4080 Ridge Road, Williamson NY, Hours: 11-8 Daily Pick Up and Delivery, Call (315) 904-4443 (roccospiesandfries.com)
McDonalds, 4090 Pearsall St., Williamson, Drive thru hours: 5-12, Delivery through UberEats or Door Dash, (315) 589-2878
Burger King, 4107 Route 104, Williamson, Drive-up hours 5-12 Daily, (315) 589-7541
Speedway, 4089 Rt. 104, Williamson, Take Out Hours: 24 hours, Call first to order ahead, (315) 589-6481
Mark’s Pizzeria, 3906 Route 104, Williamson, Drive-up Hours: 10-8 (315) 589-5140
Pultneyville Deli Company, 4120 Lake Road, Williamson (Pultneyille), Hours: Takeouts 10-8, Daily (315) 589-0061 (pultneyilledeli.com)
WOLCOTT/HURON
Skipper’s Landing, 7061 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott, Hours: Mon-Tues (closed), Wed-Thurs 4-7:30, Fri., Sat., Sun. 11:30-7:30, Take Outs — Call (315) 587-9797 (skipperslanding.com)
Pier 53, 7147 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott Hours: 12-7, Fri, Sat, Sun. only, Take Outs only — Call (315) 587-1003 (pierfiftythree.com)
Peter’s NY Pizzeria, 12013 E Main St., Wolcott, Hours: 11-10 Mon.-Thurs., 11-1 Fri. & Sat., Pick Up and Delivery — Call (315) 594-1507 (petersnypizzeria.com)
Papa’s Total Take Out, 12004 E Main St., Wolcott NY, Take Out/Curbside hours: Mon-Thurs 11-7, Fri 11-8, Sat. 11-7, Sun. 11-6, Call (315) 905-4272
McDonalds, 5658 Whiskey Hill Rd, Wolcott, drive thru hours: 5-10 daily, (315) 594-1225 (mcdonalds.com)
Bob’s Supermarket, 12030 Park Lane, Wolcott, Take out hours: M-W 8-6, Thurs& Fri. 8-6:30, Sat. 8-6, Sun. 8-5, Call (315) 594-9535
Village Restaurant, 6014 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, Take Out Hours: Mon-Thurs 11-7, Fri 11-8, Sat. 11-4, closed Sun. Call (315)594-2037
