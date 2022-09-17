The annual Sodus Harvest Fest returns

Some new things are coming to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest (Sodus Village Main Street) on September 24, 2022: Dunking Booth, demonstrations of: martial arts, K-9 dogs, traditional Mexican dancers. Childrens’ games and music as well…

Many people will come to enjoy the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on September 24th on Main Street in the Village of Sodus (Route 104 and Route 88). This will happen rain or shine from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Carving contest for young and old alike. Over 50 vendors will provide local farm produce, flowers, local honey, fresh baked goods, and hard to find items. Other vendors have everything from financial services to leather goods. Food vendors serve up the customary hot dogs, hamburgs, sausages and chicken BBQ and coffee to mention a few.

The free Show and Shine car show is a hit with so many different types of vehicles: old, new, cars, trucks, motorcycles and vintage. For more information or to sign up for this car show call 315-483-0134.

Young and old love the free wagon rides and kids like stopping for the Dunk Tank at the Sodus library. With Christmas fast approaching the articles and goods from so many unique vendors ensure great gifts.

There are a few vendor spots left, and the application may be found on www.sodusny.org or contact sodusharvestfest@gmail.com or call 315-576-3818. First come first served so get your application in soon.

Any questions or suggestions just give the chamber a call at 315-576-3818 or email us at chamber14551@yahoo.com.