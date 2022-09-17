Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 17th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

The annual Sodus Harvest Fest returns

by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2022

Some new things are coming to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest (Sodus Village Main Street) on September 24, 2022: Dunking Booth, demonstrations of:  martial arts, K-9 dogs, traditional Mexican dancers. Childrens’ games and music as well…

Many people will come to enjoy the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on September 24th on Main Street in the Village of Sodus (Route 104 and Route 88). This will happen rain or shine from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.  Carving contest for young and old alike. Over 50 vendors will provide local farm produce, flowers, local honey, fresh baked goods, and hard to find items. Other vendors have everything from financial services to leather goods. Food vendors serve up the customary hot dogs, hamburgs, sausages and chicken BBQ and coffee to mention a few.

The free Show and Shine car show is a hit with so many different types of vehicles: old, new, cars, trucks, motorcycles and vintage. For more information or to sign up for this car show call 315-483-0134.  

Young and old love the free wagon rides and kids like stopping for the Dunk Tank at the Sodus library. With Christmas fast approaching the articles and goods from so many unique vendors ensure great gifts.

There are a few vendor spots left, and the application may be found on www.sodusny.org or contact sodusharvestfest@gmail.com or call 315-576-3818.  First come first served so get your application in soon.

Any questions or suggestions just give the chamber a call at 315-576-3818 or email us at chamber14551@yahoo.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Dense, Ralph Milton

MACEDON: Ralph passed away on September 11, 2022 at age 85.  He was born in Van Etten, NY to Milton and Clara Dense.  He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, daughter-in-law, Donna Dense, younger sister, Rosemary, and younger brother Jerry. Ralph is survived by his sons, Brian Dense (Lisa Kisil-Dense) and Kevin “Sonny” Dense; grandchildren, […]

Read More
Barnes, Anne Louise Polle

WALWORTH: Anne passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at age 85, surrounded by her loving husband Don and her children. She is predeceased by her parents Madardus and Alice Polle, her sister and brother-in-law Cathy & James Allardice and brother Ray. She is survived by her husband Donald Terry Barnes, her children Mark Barnes, Mary […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square