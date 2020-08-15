The Arc Wayne’s Annual Color Wayne goes Virtual

Color Wayne – The Arc Wayne’s annual fun run – is more accessible than ever. In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with state guidelines, participants can now register to run 1 mile, 5k or 10k from anywhere anytime between Saturday, September 5 and Saturday, September 12. This event provides a great opportunity for families and friends to exercise together safely outdoors, enjoy their favorite route or visit a new trail and raise money to enhance programs and services for individuals with disabilities.

Participants can register at www.arcwayne. org/newsandevents individually or with a team. Upon registering, everyone will receive a downloadable race bib that can be worn during the run. Although it’s not mandatory, participants are encouraged to raise money using The Arc Wayne’s online peerto- peer fundraising tools. The person who raises the most will receive a prize from one of The Arc Wayne’s generous partners. This is not an officially timed race, but anyone who submits their time online will receive a customized certificate of completion.

This year, Color Wayne is also an official First Mile Challenge event sponsored by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. The Canalway Challenge gives people an opportunity to track the miles they run, walk, bike or paddle along the historic Erie Canal, and the First Mile Challenge is an initiative that highlights individuals with disabilities being invited to join the challenge. The Erie Canalway continues to develop into a more accessible place for individuals with disabilities, and The Arc Wayne is proud to partner with the Canalway to make Color Wayne 2020 an official First Mile event.

The Arc Wayne is hosting Color Wayne 2020 in partnership with the Erie Canalway National Her-itage Cooridor, Wegman’s, MVP Healthcare and other community organizations. To see the full list of sponsors, please visit www.arcwayne.org/newsandevents.