The Magic of ‘Tuck Everlasting’ Comes to Sodus High School

The Sodus Jr./Sr. High School is proud to present this year’s musical Tuck Everlasting, based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt. The story asks the profound question – what would you do if you could live forever? Elevenyear- old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get morethan she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tucks’ unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice – return to her life, or drink from the spring of eternity.

The cast of forty students is excited to tell this story through its footpounding earthy score, humor, and show stopping choreography. These actors have been rehearsing since November, and their thought-provoking interpretation of the complex themes of this show comes through in their astonishing performances. Don’t miss this fresh and spirited show being presented on March 8 & 9 at 7pm in the High School Auditorium.