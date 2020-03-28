Community
The new “Distance” Learning
With the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “distance learning” has suddenly become a term relevant to families around Wayne County. School districts seek to address the sudden change in instructional measures. Some local districts have acquired 1:1 learning devices for students – rolling out personalized learning measures over the past few years. They are utilizing multiple programs of learning, including the academic platforms of iReady and Fastbridge. In addition, there is Clever which allows for a single sign-on to access all the digital learning applications a student uses in their typical school day.
The roll-out of the 1:1 learning device project for the Newark Central School District, in particular, occurring just this past fall, had impeccable timing. Students in the district have had the better part of the school year to acclimate to the devices and learning platforms. This allowed them to continue with their instruction during the unforeseen extreme social quarantine situation.
Newark Director of Technology, Jamie Sonneville, stated that this is precisely what her goal had been since embarking on the 1:1 device project. “These are uncertain times for sure, but this team has planned for a “disaster” like this and I feel as though we have executed the plans we worked so hard to create.”
She praised the work of her colleagues. “One thing I would like to say is that my IT Department has always gone above and beyond their jobs. I think of the department as a team. We are better together and none of this could be possible without each and every one of them.”
Director Sonneville additionally recognizes the important role that the Board of Education has played in the roll-out of the 1:1 device project, “the Administrative Team and Board of Education have been nothing but supportive. The positive responses from our families has helped to fuel our desire to keep supporting this community.”
Foreseeing the need for families to have continued technological support for their children’s devices, the Newark Central School District set up a rudimentary “tech support” at the high school, where families could bring their devices and have individual concerns addressed. Using a storage trailer and social distancing protocols, many families were able to receive assistance with mild-to-moderate
Many parents took advantage of the services and had positive things to say about it.
“My daughter needed help with her laptop that couldn’t be done remotely. She ended up needing a new laptop. Grateful that they set up the IT space today,” said Tiffany Hilfiker.
Joan Peters, another Newark parent, said, “It was very helpful. It was very quick.”
As distance learning continues to remain in place, it is foreseeable that families will have some struggles with both the technology and the accessibility to the internet. Newark Central students are encouraged to utilize WiFi zones in the High School and Lincoln School parking lots, taking care to remain in their vehicles to respect the social distancing recommendations.
For additional information and support, families and caregivers are urged to engage in a live chat hosted by the district IT Department at: https://meet. google.com/pju-bpzc-icn during the hours of 10-11, 2-3, and 6-7 Monday through Friday. Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 260-799-1040 and enter this PIN: 664 104 673#.
By Casey Carpenter
