August 1st 2020, Saturday
Third Annual “EqWine” Ride a big success for Cracker Box Palace

by WayneTimes.com
August 1, 2020

On Saturday, July 25th, about 60 riders came out to ride the trails, sample local craft beverages and support Cracker Box Palace, and HAVE FUN in the 3rd Annual “EqWine” Ride.

The day was cloudless and warm with a light breeze off Sodus Bay. The riders and horses were excited and ready to go. 

The Ride has groups of riders traverse approximately 6 miles of trails while navigating fun obstacles and sampling local local beverages. All riders must be 21+ to sample the alcoholic beverages --  younger riders can sample non-alcoholic local beverages also found at each station. All safety precautions pertaining to COVID-19 were in full enforcement. 

The event could not have happened without the hard work and support of the Staff and Volunteers of Cracker Box Palace, Volunteers specific to the set up and running of the Ride and many generous donors. For a list of supporters, visit www.crackerboxpalace.org. This year, the event raised over $7,000 to support the care of over 200 “residents” currently living healthy at CBP.

The EqWine Ride is always held on the last Saturday in July, so it will be held on July 31, 2021. Save the date.

 For information about how you can participate in, volunteer for, donate to or be a sponsor for the Ride please contact Donna J at eqwine.ride@gmail.com. Visit www.crackerboxpalace.org for more information about all the wonderful things Cracker Box Palace Large Animal Haven does all year long!

