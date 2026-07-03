Tickets are now available for Great Gardens of Wayne County

See what other gardeners are doing and get some ideas for your own garden when you attend the Great Gardens of Wayne County Tour on Wednesday, July 15th, from 4 to 8 p.m.

This self-guided tour features 5 sites in the Macedon area and a bonus site just into Farmington.

For tickets, stop by our office or send $10.00 per person to: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Rte. 88 N. Newark, NY 14513-9739.

Please note “Tour” on your check and include your phone number.

For more information, call (315) 331-8415. For special needs please contact the organization two weeks prior to the tour.

Tour is rain or shine.