What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Community

Tickets are now available for Great Gardens of Wayne County

July 3, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

See what other gardeners are doing and get some ideas for your own garden when you attend the Great Gardens of Wayne County Tour on Wednesday, July 15th, from 4 to 8 p.m.

This self-guided tour features 5 sites in the Macedon area and a bonus site just into Farmington.

For tickets, stop by our office or send $10.00 per person to: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Rte. 88 N. Newark, NY 14513-9739.

Please note “Tour” on your check and include your phone number.

 For more information, call (315) 331-8415. For special needs please contact the organization two weeks prior to the tour.

Tour is rain or shine.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Devin Holdraker

So this is 42

June 27, 2026
1 2 3 287
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.