Tops partners with USDHHS to offer COVID-19 vaccine

To maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced U.S. government’s partnerships with large chain pharmacies and networks that represent independent pharmacies and regional chains.

Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies will be a participant in this program. As trusted health resources, Tops Friendly Markets pharmacists and pharmacy interns are trained and certified through APHA, American Pharmacists Association, to give immunizations. They have also played a vital role in the public health response to COVID-19 by counseling patients and expanding access to childhood vaccinations.

Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have developed COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

Each vaccine is a two dose series. Once Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution begins and it is made available to retail pharmacies, Tops will follow the guidelines set forth by state and federal governments.

For more information on the roll out plan for the COVID-19 vaccination, customers may call consumer affairs at 1-800-522-2522, M-F 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sat-Sun 9:00 AM-3:00 PM.