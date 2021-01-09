Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 9th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Tops partners with USDHHS to offer COVID-19 vaccine

by WayneTimes.com
January 9, 2021

To maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced  U.S. government’s partnerships with large chain pharmacies and networks that represent independent pharmacies and regional chains.

Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies will be a participant in this program.  As trusted health resources, Tops Friendly Markets pharmacists and pharmacy interns are trained and certified through APHA, American Pharmacists Association, to give immunizations. They have also played a vital role in the public health response to COVID-19 by counseling patients and expanding access to childhood vaccinations.

Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have developed COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

Each vaccine is a two dose series.   Once Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution begins and it is made available to retail pharmacies, Tops will follow the guidelines set forth by state and federal governments.  

For more information on the roll out plan for the COVID-19 vaccination, customers may call consumer affairs at 1-800-522-2522, M-F 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sat-Sun 9:00 AM-3:00 PM.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Neese, David W.

LYONS/NEWARK – David W. Neese, 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday (December 18, 2020) at St. Ann’s Community in Webster.Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday (January 15) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.The memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday (January 16) at the funeral home. […]

Read More
Wright, Ronald L.

AVON, NY: 3/29/43 – 1/03/21 Born in Joy, NY, graduated from Marion High School, and proud retiree of Ironworkers Union Local 33. Predeceased by his parents, Emma and Jacob Goossen, and most recently by his beloved Aunt, Eleanor Blankenberg. Survived by his wife, Gail, and three children; David (Susie) Wright, Anne (Steven) Shank and James […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square