Town of Marion receives donation of local police artifacts

Steve DeCononick was a resident of Marion for over 3 decades with his wife Rita and their daughter Brenda. He was a Marion Police Officer when the department existed. A little over 3 years ago, Steve died and his nephew Jonathan Ellsworth was gifted many of Steve’s police artifacts.

The items included the original Stetson police hat, his department issued police badge bearing “Town of Marion Police”, his department issued Whistle and an original uniform shirt with original Town of Marion Police patch still affixed to it, a name plate and pictures of his Patrol car.

Because Jonathan’s “Uncle Steve” was special to him, like a second Dad, he asked his aunt if he could donate the items to the Marion Historical Society so they may forever be preserved and also honor to his Uncle.

“Marion Historical Society President Theresa Kuhn was super excited about this when I contacted her as they have very little in terms of history or artifacts regarding the Police department,” Jonathan recalled. It is also Marion’s 200th anniversary this year, and a big parade and showcase of Marion History is part of the celebration.

The Marion Police Department operated from 1977 to 1987 and was under the leadership of Chief Bob Detoy. Steve DeCononick joined in 1980 and stayed until it closed in 1987. He served alongside Joe Gonzolez, Bob Diltcher and later Chief Nick Alvaro.

These pieces of history will now be preserved forever.

A Proclamation was given by Town in honor of the donation:

“Graciously donated to the people of the Town of Marion in forever care of The Marion Historical Society for Preservation, Legacy and Honor of Stephen A. Deconinck. In Memory & Honor of the Late Marion, NY Police Officer Stephan A. DeConinck, July 4th, 1950 – August 3, 2022; Town of Marion, NY - Police Officer Badge # 602 from 1980-1987 The Town of Marion, New York, nestled in the rich landscape of Upstate New York along the shores of Lake Ontario has long carried a proud and vibrant rural heritage. Among the many chapters that shaped its history, the establishment of the Marion Police Department stands as a meaningful testament to the town’s commitment to public safety and community stewardship. Organized in 1977 and operating until 1987, the department was modest in size but strong in purpose. Located in the upstairs rooms of the Marion Library on Main Street, it served as a watchful presence over the town during a formative decade. Leadership began under Chief Bob Detoy and later continued under Chief Nick Alvaro. Stephen A. DeConinck stands as a man whose life reflected a true calling to public safety. Alongside his wife, Merita and daughter Brenda he made his home at 3960 Buffalo Street, where they lived for over 30 years, rooted in the very community he was sworn to protect. From 1980 until the department’s closing in 1987, Stephen proudly wore Badge #602, serving the Town of Marion with unwavering dedication. For Stephen, law enforcement was never simply a profession, it was a calling. He believed deeply in the importance of peace, safety, and the well-being of his neighbors throughout Marion and the greater Wayne County area. His service was marked not only by duty, but by character. He treated others with dignity, carried himself with honor, and approached each day with a quiet strength that earned the respect of those around him. As these items are now donated and entrusted to the people of Marion and the Marion Historical Society, they are offered not simply as artifacts, but as deeply personal symbols of a life lived in service.

With Grateful Warm Wishes to the People of Marion, NY"