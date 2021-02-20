Powered by Dark Sky
February 20th 2021, Saturday
×
Trail Works of Wayne County holds 11th Annual Winter Hike

by WayneTimes.com
February 20, 2021

Over 20 people joined Trail Works of Wayne County for some winter fun at Carol and Jim May’s Farm in Williamson on Valentine’s Day.

The group was made up of Trail Works members and many new comers. Ages ranged from youngsters to retirees, and Tucker the dog “skijoring” (meaning ski driving) with his master. There were  groups of hikers,   on snowshoes, and others on cross country skis - all enjoying the day.  They made use of the trails through the orchards and searched for the hidden pond, Joe’s woods, the “grand canyon” loop, and “junk car” lane before heading back to the barn for a wine tasting of Jan’s homemade wine.

 Learn more about Trail Works by going to their website, www.trailworks.org, or our Facebook page.   

