Two local firefighters recognized for 65 years in the Newark Fire Department

Deluge Hose Company #1 of the Newark Fire Department honored two of their members for achieving 65 years of service.

Earl Fagner and Ed Greco both became members back in 1955. This is when the fire station was connected to the police station and city hall on East Union Street, just to the east of the current Pontillo’s Pizzeria. At that time, only Deluge Hose and Excelsior Hook & Ladder ran out of that station, with the Arcadia Hose running out of East Newark, and New York Central Hose running out of the North ward on North Main Street.

Earl and Ed both witnessed the destruction of the City Hall building back in 1976 along with the transition to the present fire station that today houses all 4 fire companies.

Earl Fagner was a career firefighter for many years at the present station. On a recent visit to the fire station, he couldn’t help but notice how different things looked from when he was employed there as a “paid fire truck driver”. Earl was a Past Chief of the Newark Fire Department from 1982-1984. He was also awarded Newark Fireman of the Year in 1985. He was the Secretary for NFD for 16 years; was an NFD councilman; held the office of President of the Northern Central Fireman’s Association for 3 years, at which time he received the Past Presidents Award in 1997 and the Alfred Dayton award in 1998; a member of NYS & Wayne County Fireman’s Association, holding offices of President and Treasurer. Earl is a Life Member of Western Fireman’s Association, NYS Fire Police and Wayne County Fire Police, in which he also held the office of Treasurer. Earl is a member of the Newark Elks Lodge #1249, American Legion Post #286, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2883.

Ed Greco has been a faithful member of the organization, serving in many capacities throughout the years. Ed ran the Newark Grill for many years along with his brother. It was a favorite spot for many folks, including many members of the fire department The Newark Grill was attached to the fire station and was so beloved that when urban renewal tore the buildings down, the firemen had a short parade and “funeral” honoring the restaurant.