Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 7th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Two local grads awarded Mary Putnam Recruitment Grants

by WayneTimes.com
September 7, 2021

The Beta Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has announced that Faith Woodcock, a 2020 graduate of Sodus CSD and Alandra Kunz, a 2021 graduate of Williamson SCD, were selected as the Mary Putnam Recruitment grant recipients for the years of 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Woodcock was active in both Sodus Central Schools District and in service to her community.  She participated in choral and instrumental programs as well as Varsity Volleyball and National Honor Society at school and volunteered with her church as a children’s church helper for the six years of her 7th-12th grades.  As a 2020 high school graduate, Woodcock enrolled at Finger Lakes Community College, and since she’d accumulated credits for college level courses during her high school years, was able to complete the FLCC program at the end of the 2021 Spring Semester.  She is now continuing her studies at SUNY Geneseo, for a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Kunz at Williamson CSD, has been an active participant in music and drama, both through her school and also with groups in the wider community.  In addition to her involvement in several school choirs and multiple musicals, featuring both her gifts of song and dance, she also participated in the Gatesinger Company in Pultneyville from 2014 to the present.  Kunz has also been part of the track and cross county programs at Williamson CSD.  She has volunteered at several musical events as an usher, a set painter, and as a supporter of younger actors.  Kunz is now attending SUNY Potsdam to pursue her passion for music through earning a degree in Music Education.

Mary Putnam was a charter member of Beta Theta when it was first formed in 1969. She served children in the Sodus Central School District in many capacities: first grade teacher, primary reading teacher, reading coordinator, primary principal, and curriculum supervisor for grades K-12.  She then went on to Pi State (currently New York State DKG) to fill several leadership positions, before joining the Administrative Board of Delta Kappa International as a member-at-large, later serving as International First Vice President.  The Beta Theta Mary Putnam Recruitment Grant was established in 1981 in her honor.

The Putnam grant totals $1,000 and is given to any student pursuing a career in education.  Students attending the following schools are eligible and encouraged to apply for the grant: Clyde-Savannah, Gananda, Lyons, Marion, Newark, North Rose-Wolcott, Red Creek, Palmyra-Macedon, Sodus, Wayne, or Williamson.  Recipients are selected by the Professional Affairs Committee upon review of each candidate’s application, letters of recommendation and transcript.  Applications will be available in each school’s Guidance Offices in January and will be returned by April 1st to the Beta Theta Professional Affairs Committee.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Anderson, Devyn M. Merritt

ONTARIO: On September 3, 2021, Devyn passed away at age 31. She is survived by her parents, Lance and Karen Merritt; sister, Brittany Merritt; husband, Taylor Anderson; other extended family members. Devyn was a well-known young woman in the Genesee Valley due to her interest in Eventing. Her participation in horse sports started at the […]

Read More
Rice, Sr., William Deo

ROSE: Age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 04, 2021, at Demay Living Center. He was born in Hammondsport, March 16, 1930, son of the late Charles Rice, and Genevieve Brown Rice. He was honorably discharged from the Army after serving in the Korean Conflict. After retiring from Kodak as a supervisor he enjoyed working […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square