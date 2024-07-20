US Army Corps of Engineers awards $6.7M contract to repair Sodus Point breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $6.7 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials LLC on July 16 for critical repairs to the Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater.

The 100% federally funded project marks the largest investment ever in Great Sodus Bay by the Corps of Engineers, ensuring the harbor’s viability and contributions to the local and national economy and protection of some of the area’s best waterfront opportunities.

“I am very proud to deliver this large $6.7 million award to the Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater for the safety of homeowners, marinas, businesses, and the summer tourist economy that is the livelihood of this vibrant area. Today, we are setting sail on these much-needed flood-protection upgrades, getting contracts locked in and creating new good-paying jobs to build a brighter, more storm-resilient future for our Lake Ontario communities,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. “This project is vital to not only strengthen the primary flood mitigation system on Lake Ontario but, with summer here, a revitalized breakwater will boost the local economy and increase summer recreational tourism opportunities which are vital to Lake Ontario businesses and attract thousands of visitors each year.”

“The Village of Sodus Point is thrilled to see this project get underway. This is the most vulnerable area within the village,” said Village of Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell. “We appreciate the support of the Buffalo District and Senator Schumer in moving this project forward. Residents and business owners will have a much greater peace of mind when this is complete.”

“Almost 200 years ago, residents and the Army Corps of Engineers worked together to create this amazing embayment. Special thanks go out to Senator Chuck Schumer and Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell for their hard work to make this project a reality,” said Don Riling, president of Save Our Sodus. “Those of us who live around the bay – from the Towns of Huron and Sodus to the Village of Sodus Point – are grateful to be able to pass this cherished place on to future generations.”

“The Buffalo District is excited to deliver this project for the residents of Sodus Bay and the many people who visit and enjoy it each year,” said Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Ensuring safe navigation while improving quality of life in harbors like Sodus Bay is a key component of the Corps of Engineers mission and an investment in the community’s future.”

Work is targeted to begin in August with completion by fall 2025.

The project will repair the full 1,653-foot length of the breakwater over two construction seasons. Building on top of the original timber crib and concrete cap structure, construction will return the breakwater to its original height, seven feet above the lowest water level.

Work is being conducted by marine barge along the breakwater. Marine traffic will not be obstructed, but vessels should exercise caution when navigating near the breakwater.

USACE previously completed maintenance on the East Breakwater in the 1990s and completed the Charles Point sheet pile wall in 2021.

The history of the Corps of Engineers in Great Sodus Bay dates to a survey in 1828 when breakwaters and piers were proposed. The original wooden structures were built from 1829 to 1834 and rebuilt with concrete between 1909 and 1930. In the more than 90 years since reconstruction, deterioration from wave action, ice, and storms on Lake Ontario has left the bay’s east breakwater at risk of failure.

Great Sodus Bay’s breakwaters provide safe navigation and protection from erosion along New York’s shoreline. With more than six marinas and 1,000 slips available for rent, recreational activities facilitated by the harbor support $24.7 million in economic output, 148 jobs, and $8.9 million in labor income to the nation.