Village of Newark receives Project of the Year Award

The Genesee Valley Branch of the American Public Works Association (APWA) has awarded the Project of the Year Award for Transportation Projects in the $5-$25 Million Dollar category to the Village of Newark for its Main Street (NYS Route 88) Highway Improvement Project.

APWA established the Project of the Year award to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the engineer and a contractor who together have led to a successful completion of a public works project.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor stated, “I would like to thank our team of engineers led by LiRo Group, T.Y. Lin International and Ramsey Constructors for delivering this project under budget and ahead of schedule. Since this award recognizes the successful completion of an initiative that started in 2007, I would also like to thank our Village staff for all of their time, dedication, and commitment during this process. The South Main Street reconstruction will keep downtown revitalization moving forward by creating a gateway to our community. “

Bob Hutteman, of The LiRo Group, commented, “The Village identified a need for this project approximately 10 years ago. Due to the perseverance of Village leaders and their efforts to seek funds, the community can now enjoy the results. I am proud to be a part of this project.”

Mike Melino of T.Y. Lin International stated, “This project transformed the Main Street corridor from Rose Drive to Union Street from a road in disrepair to a newly revitalized street that is pedestrian friendly. It was a great privilege to have been a part of this successful project which has beautified the Village of Newark’s business district.