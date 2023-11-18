Village of Newark, Town of Macedon each awarded $150,000 grants from the NYS Canal Corporation

The New York State Canal Corporation announced that eight upstate municipalities will receive more than $950,000 in grants from the Canal Corporation through Round XIII of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Initiative. Regional Councils reviewed projects from this program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies. Since its inception, the REDC Initiative has identified and invested in significant economic development projects, revitalizing communities and businesses across the state.

The grants will support improvement projects in communities along the Canal system across upstate New York which will promote recreation and tourism through investment in the functionality and beautification of areas surrounding the Canal and Canalway Trails.

• The Village of Newark was awarded $150,000 for the Port of Newark Accessible Kayak Launch – The Village of Newark will design and install a new ADA accessible kayak launch in downtown Newark along the Erie Canal.

“The significance of the New York Canal System is twofold: it is both a vital economic lifeline for communities across upstate and a cherished recreational haven that boosts our tourism industry while fortifying the well-being of our canalside communities,” Governor Hochul said.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor stated, “We are pleased to receive this Canalway grant. Director Brian Stratton and his team’s vision for the canal aligns with our goals to make Newark’s T. Spencer Knight Park a destination for both visitors and residents. This award will help further our vision.”

Mark Peake, Economic Development Facilitator, commented, “The Village of Newark is thankful for the receipt of the Canalway Grant. This award will promote the Village’s vision to increase tourism by providing visitors with amenities that will enhance their experience while utilizing the Erie Canal and the Empire State Trail.”

• Town of Macedon

$150,000 was awarded to the Town of Macedon for Bullis Park Connectivity Improvements – The Town of Macedon will construct additional sidewalks and paths in Bullis Park to promote use and connectivity between the Erie Canal, Empire State Trail, and different amenities and facilities in and around the park

“One of my favorite quotes is by Mary J. Wheatley who stated, “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about” and the residents and the Town of Macedon have found a project worth respecting and that is the “Canal Connectivity” concept to our Erie Canal System,” stated Macedon Town Supercisor Kim V. Leonard.

“We are so proud to receive the award from the NYS Canal Corporation that will allow for the Town of Macedon to construct sidewalks and paths in Bullis Park that enables and strengthens the connectivity between our Empire State Trail and our prized Erie Canal. This $ 150,000 grant award will allow our residents & tourists, ADA Compliant, to enjoy an aesthetic, streamlined pathway to the Town of Macedon’s numerous amenities and facilities in and around Bullis Park and the Erie Canal. We thank all of those involved in making this happen, and it is an honor for the Town of Macedon to be selected,” added Leonard.