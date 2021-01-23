Village of Sodus Point continues major infrastructure upgrades

While things are typically quiet this time of year in Sodus Point, the village has recently been a flurry of activity thanks to several major projects happening along the bay.

After devastating high water impacted shoreline residents and municipalities in recent years, Sodus Point is making strides to mitigate these issues and more thanks to funding made possible in part by the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).

Five REDI regions, comprised of eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns.

Sodus Point was the recipient of $7.58 million in REDI funds to replace and expand its storm sewer system throughout the village.

Beyond dealing with excess water, the project includes new pavements, gutters, curbs, sidewalks to serve as a pedestrian link between the businesses and residential areas.

In addition, multi-purpose shoreline stabilization measures including a bench sitting area along the road for recreational opportunities will be added along Wickham Boulevard.

This massive undertaking comes on the heels of the recent $310,000 beach dune project which looks to address both flooding and recreational values on the lake side of the Point.

The goal, of course, is to ensure the long-term viability and success of the Village for both current residents and businesses as well as future generations.

Sodus Point has long been a destination for both local residents and visitors from outside Wayne County. Beyond its beauty, the economic impact of the bay and the businesses who call it home are essential to our region’s success.

Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell, a passionate and vocal supporter of Sodus Bay for many years, hopes these improvements alongside other planned projects will better position the Village to weather any future high water situations.

“Since 2017, residents and businesses in Sodus Point have been dealing with the uncertainty of unprecedented flooding. Losses have been in the millions of dollars. This project will alleviate flooding concerns and restore our local economy while concurrently implementing pedestrian improvements that will enhance the safety and appearance of our community.”

For more information on the Sodus Point REDI projects including daily photo updates, visit the Village’s web site at SodusPoint.info.