Virtual Program Schedule at Walworth-Seely Library

The Walworth-Seely Library is presenting virtual programs during the pandemic downtime. Join them for some fun adventures.

Mondays:

- Story Time with Ms. Kate on

Facebook Live at 10:30 am.

- Multicultural Monday

Presentation (link)

Tuesdays:

- Craft at Home Tutorials (video)

- Book Club Live at 6:30 pm

(3rd Tuesday of the month)

Wednesdays:

- Story Time with Ms. Kate on Facebook Live at 1030 am.

- Genealogy Workshop Live at 3:00 pm

Thursdays:

- Mother Goose with Ms. Bernie (video)

Fridays:

- Story Time with Ms. Kate on Facebook Live at 1030 am.

Saturdays:

- STEM Saturday Activities (video and/or link)

Follow the library on Facebook and at walworthlibrary.org for more updates and activities.