Virtual Program Schedule at Walworth-Seely Library

The Walworth-Seely Library is presenting virtual programs during the pandemic downtime. Join them for some fun adventures.
Mondays:
- Story Time with Ms. Kate on
Facebook Live at 10:30 am.
- Multicultural Monday
Presentation (link)
Tuesdays:
- Craft at Home Tutorials (video)
- Book Club Live at 6:30 pm
(3rd Tuesday of the month)
Wednesdays:
- Story Time with Ms. Kate on Facebook Live at 1030 am.
- Genealogy Workshop Live at 3:00 pm
Thursdays:
- Mother Goose with Ms. Bernie (video)
Fridays:
- Story Time with Ms. Kate on Facebook Live at 1030 am.
Saturdays:
- STEM Saturday Activities (video and/or link)
Follow the library on Facebook and at walworthlibrary.org for more updates and activities.