August 29th 2020, Saturday
Virtual Program Schedule at Walworth-Seely Library

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2020

The Walworth-Seely Library is presenting virtual programs during the pandemic downtime. Join them for some fun adventures.

Mondays:
- Story Time with Ms. Kate on
Facebook Live at 10:30 am.

- Multicultural Monday
Presentation (link)

Tuesdays:
- Craft at Home Tutorials (video)
- Book Club Live at 6:30 pm
(3rd Tuesday of the month)

Wednesdays:
- Story Time with Ms. Kate on Facebook Live at 1030 am.
- Genealogy Workshop Live at 3:00 pm

Thursdays:
- Mother Goose with Ms. Bernie (video)

Fridays:
- Story Time with Ms. Kate on Facebook Live at 1030 am.

Saturdays:

- STEM Saturday Activities (video and/or link)

Follow the library on Facebook and at walworthlibrary.org for more updates and activities.

Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90.  Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]

