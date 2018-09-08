Volunteers needed to build a playground in ONE DAY in Pultneyville’s Forman Park

Recently, 12 children spent an exciting afternoon at Forman Park desiging their ideal playground.

On September 27, 2018, the County of Wayne, Lyons National Bank, Williamson Rotary, Williamson Orphix, in partnership with KaBOOM! and Kureg/Motts, (corporate sponsor) will build a playground in one day incorporating some of the children’s ideas. Of course, the children are beyond thrilled!

A playground is more than a playground; it’s a brain-expander, a friend-maker, and a muscle-builder. Play helps kids grow to be healthy, happy, and successful through an experience full of creativity, exploration, physical activity, friendship, and adventure.

In order to ensure a successful event, the Forman’s Park Playground Fund Committee is seeking community and business leaders to partner with them in this endeavor. They are in need of breakfast/lunch for our volunteers, gift cards, door prizes, gift baskets, etc. They would be grateful for any part of the list (below) that can be donated to meet their needs, i.e. breakfast for 30, lunch for 30, gift card, door prize, etc.

Donations will help provide a much needed and safe play environment for every child in the community.

Please make contributions to: Forman Park Playground fund c/o M Bixby, 6380 Rt 21 Williamson NY 14589.

The Playground Committee’s Wish List:

Prep Day:

Breakfast for 30-40 Volunteers

Lunch for 30-40 Volunteers

Also Breakfast for 15-20 Volunteers

Lunch for 15-20 Volunteers

BUILD DAY: Breakfast for 250 Volunteers

Lunch for 250 Volunteers

Gift Cards/Door Prizes/Gift Baskets