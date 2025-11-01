Wallington Fire planning Community Christmas Fireworks

It’s time again for the Wallington Fire Department Annual Community Christmas Fireworks. This family tradition has continued since 1998 (with the exception of 2005). The production will be on Sunday, Dec 14, 2025. The fire hall will be open at 5:00 p.m. and fireworks will start at 6:00 p.m. sharp.

The Department is asking local businesses and individuals to help with this event. The general public will al-so be able to show their support and the Firemen will be “passing the boot” the night of the fireworks. Checks should be made out to the Wallington Fire Dept. and a “fireworks” notation on the check would be helpful. Mail to PO Box 57, Sodus NY 14551.

If you need further information please contact Fred Burkhard, Wallington Fire Dept., 585-613-6017 or email him at firework@rochester.rr.com or contact

Attendees are invited to come early, enjoy a bowl of chili and get a good parking spot to see the show! Fireworks in the winter is an entirely new and different experience and one that both young and old “oohhh” and “aaahhh” over.