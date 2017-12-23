Walworth Church hosts “Clothed in Blessings” Clothes Closet

Clothed in Blessings clothing closet is a program and service to the Community which, this time of year can offer a warm winter coat that fits just right, or the pair of boots needed for a grandchild.

The vision for Clothed in Blessings is that no one in the community should be cold or not have any of the clothing that they would need.

There is a room full of warm clothing that they want to share with the community. No referral is needed to visit, nor is there any cost.

The next day to visit will be Wednesday, December 27th, from 7:00-8:30 pm

Clothed in Blessings is located at the Second Baptist Church in Walworth, 3689 Main Street, Walworth, NY 14568