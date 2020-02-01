Walworth couple recognized as NHRA Persons of the Year

Mabel and Duke Risley of Walworth were thrilled to receive several awards at the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Awards banquet for 2019. They were named “Persons of the Year” for the North East Division for their attendance and support of the races.

They have been members of the NHRA since 1962. The annual banquet was held in Hershey, Pennsylvania in January.

Mabel who is known to blow a whistle to encourage and show support for her favorite drivers at the races, received a special support award with a “whistle” mounted on the plaque.