Walworth Historical Society presents awards

West Walworth was well represented when two Community Service Awards were presented by the Walworth Historical Society at its May 17 annual meeting held at Ginegaw Lodge. First to receive the award was Ray Welker, Jr., a 65+ year member of the West Walworth Fire Department. When presenting the award, Judy Markowski recalled the various fire department positions he has held throughout the years. A U.S. Army veteran, Ray was active in the 4-H and was Fireman of the Year in 1982. In 1995 Ray’s wife, Dorothy, received the Community Service Award.



Joyce Munger passed away January 16, 2021, leaving many memories of helping people. For more than 50 years Joyce shared her musical talent as organist with several area churches, especially the West Walworth Baptist Church. She was a long-time employee at Mary Cariola Children’s Center in Rochester, volunteered for the Ontario Loan Closet, helped at Sodus Rehabilitation, and volunteered at the Walworth Historical Society’s museum on Wednesdays. Joyce’s long-time friend Sharon Boyd commented: “Thank you for making my life and the lives of so many others richer for having known you.” The award was presented by Sharon to Avery Munger, Joyce’s oldest grandson.



Election of officers was held following the presentations. Becky Appleman was elected president, succeeding Jessie Keymel who has served in that position for 24 years. Other officers re-elected were Bob Mogray, Judy McMillan, and Linda Pembroke. Trustees re-elected were Judy Markowski, Larry Ruth and Dorothy French. Ellen Dietterick was elected trustee, replacing long-time treasurer and trustee Mary Jane Devlin. The remainder term of Becky’s trustee position will be completed by Jessie.



The evening ended with a short presentation by Walworth Town Historian and Wayne County Bicentennial Co-Chair Gene Bavis who provided updates on the county’s upcoming 2023 bicentennial celebration.