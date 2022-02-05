Walworth Library breaks ground for expansion

The Walworth-Seely Public Library has officially broken ground on an expansion project that has been in the works for over 10 years.

The plans include a 1,300 square foot addition as well as a renovation of the existing space, featuring 2 new meetings rooms with a collapsible wall in between them, a drive up book drop, additional shelving space, a new ADA compliant circulation desk, an interactive children’s literacy mural, additional staff offices, and storage space.

“There have been a lot of setbacks along the way, but we are very excited to finally see this project happening for our community,” said Library Board President Jessica Vance.

Library Director Anne Brown added, “Our library board and staff have been working tirelessly over the past several years to make this project happen. The additional space will allow us to better serve our community and enhance our popular library programs.”

The project is being funded entirely by the library (through judicious savings from staff vacancies over the years), through contributions from the Friends of the Walworth-Seely Public Library, and through NYS Construction Aid grants that the library applied for. The library had to provide matching funds for the Construction Aid grants.

The work is being done by Massa Construction, Landry Mechanical, and NB Electrical Services.

If you would like to contribute to this project, please visit the Friends of WSPL fundraising page at gofundme.com and search “Walworth, NY Library Expansion.”