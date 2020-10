Boy Scout Troop 113 of Walworth were grateful to Salvatore Vittozzi, the care taker of Beechwood State Park on Maxwell Creek in Sodus. It is obvious that he has taken great care of the area: trail work, cleaning up after trespassers’ drug paraphernalia and food garbage, removing graffiti, and making it a safe place to enjoy nature. Troop 113 lent some elbow grease with trail work and thoroughly enjoyed canoeing, kayaking, fishing, cooking, and cleaning up 4 twenty gallon bags of litter pulled from both trails and Maxwell Bay.