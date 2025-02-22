Walworth Supervisor Mike Donalty resigns

On February 21, 2025, Walworth Town Supervisor Michael Donalty notified the Walworth Town Clerk and Town Board of his intent to resign from the office of Town Supervisor, effective March 22, 2025. Donalty indicated that he has accepted an offer from a local college to be a part of the college’s Public Safety Department administration.

“I’ve been offered an opportunity to return to law enforcement, my first love. I would not be able to responsibly and effectively serve the community while juggling two full-time jobs and that’s not fair to the taxpayers. I do hope to remain on the Town Board as a council member but ultimately that decision lies with the Board, as does the appointment of my successor. I still have much to accomplish so I hope to be on the ballot in November for a Board seat.”

“As a non-native member of the Walworth community, I am grateful for the guidance and support that my wife and I have received from the residents and business owners in the Town during my tenure as Supervisor. I look forward to continuing to serve our community and to build upon the great progress being made to make Walworth a great place to live, work and play. Much of the credit for the forward motion goes to the dedicated and capable staff of the Town who contribute selflessly every day to the benefit of the community.”