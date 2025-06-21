Wayne Action for Racial Equality (W.A.R.E.) announces Scholarships

Wayne Action for Racial Equality has announced the 2025 Timothy Barber Scholarship Awards. The higher education scholarships are given annually to graduating Wayne County high school seniors who identify as Black or African American and who recognize that racism is a detriment to human development and are using their talents to ensure the equal rights of all to achieve their potential.

The Scholarship Award Winners for 2025 are:

Jayvyn Burnell ($1500) Williamson High School who attends Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES’ Pathways in Technology Early College High School (PTECH). Jayvyn will complete his Smart Systems Technologies degree through PTECH and Finger Lakes Community College next year and plans to further his education at RIT. Jayvyn is a Youth Voice Leader, a WARE Local Ambassador for BIPOC History (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), a track team member and recipient of a Robert G. Horr Award for Dean’s List at FLCC/P-Tech. His senior project was Wayne Food Accessibility Project, designed to educate people across Wayne County about issues such as nutrition, food deserts, and transportation barriers. Jayvyn believes - “A single word, spoken with honesty and care, can lead to something greater. And if I can keep using my voice to bring people together, to help others feel seen, and to keep these stories alive, I will continue to do so.”

Hayden Wright ($1,500) Lyons High School and plans to attend Finger Lakes Community College, with a major in Liberal Arts. Hayden is a 2025 Fellow with My Brothers’ Keeper and a member of the Lyons Chapter of Future Farmers of America. He has spent his high school years volunteering in Lyons community activities and working with youth in the Lyons After School Program and as a counselor in the Lyons School’s summer program. Hayden believes – “Dignity means being treated fairly, and that starts with helping each other rise, not leaving anyone behind.”

Honestee Jones ($1,000) Williamson High School and will attend Monroe Community College’s Health Studies Clinical Track. She is looking toward a career in Sonography Diagnostic Ultrasound to work with women’s health, particularly pregnancy support. In high school Honestee participated on the volleyball team and the Future Business Leaders club. She received the Old English Award for her work in Google Apps. She is known for positively influencing the people around her. Honesty states - “I will continue to build unity by reminding others in the workspace, community spaces, educational spaces and worldly spaces that people might have different skin tones but they are no different and deserve equal rights.”